Vehicle hits two pedestrians in Kearney, killing one and injuring another
A woman was killed and another was injured when they were struck by a pickup truck in Kearney, Nebraska, on Saturday.

Police officers arrived at the scene in northeast Kearney about 10:41 a.m. They found a 59-year-old woman dead and a 19-year-old woman injured, according to a press release from the Kearney Police Department.

The 19-year-old was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The women were walking in the area when they were hit by a silver 2010 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup driven by a 43-year-old man, police said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

