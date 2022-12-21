Video, book, license plate celebrate Nebraska Capitol artwork

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife, Susanne Shore, unveiled a project Wednesday aimed at bringing the artwork of the State Capitol to people across Nebraska and beyond.

The Nebraska Capitol Art Experience involves a website, a video and a planned coffee table book, all featuring newly created, high-resolution images of the building's most iconic artworks.

Shore said the project is timely because she expects that Nebraska's new license plates will spark increased interest in the art of the Capitol. Starting Jan. 1, the state's basic plates will depict a mosaic called “The Genius of Creative Energy,” which features a man riding atop the clouds behind a backdrop of lightning and clouds.

The mosaic is one of dozens of original mosaics designed by artist Hildreth Meiere and has been described as “the crown jewel” of the Capitol. It is one of the first pieces visitors see displayed on the building's second floor after coming through the main, north entrance.

Shore said Nebraska also is marking a century since construction started on the current Capitol building. The building was finished and paid for over 10 years, with work wrapping up in 1932. She said the building was designed with art in mind to tell the story of Nebraska, a mission that the project continues.

Shore led the plate design project and is leading the new Capitol art project. The new images can be seen at NebraskaCapitolArt.com, along with stories about each featured work and the artists behind them.

In addition, the website has a link to a video put together by Bailey Lauerman and inspired by an immersive exhibit of Vincent van Gogh's artwork. The video uses animated versions of Capitol artwork to portray the history of Nebraska, starting with the beginning of time.

Shore said a coffee table-style book featuring the Capitol art is in the works. It is expected to be out by fall 2023. The University of Nebraska Press is helping on the book, along with Kevin Moser of Nebraska Impact, a nonprofit group that works to build connections, bridge communities, enhance state pride and encourage community involvement.

According to the website, support for the art project has come from private donors, including the Acklie Foundation, Mutual of Omaha, Bailey Lauerman and the Ricketts family.

