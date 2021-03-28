Vietnam veterans have raised more than $1 million for memorial park in Papillion

Ball said the foundation has obtained the helicopter, which was donated by a veterans group in Vermont that didn’t have use for it.

The Huey (tail number 68-15532) was delivered to the 1st Cavalry division in April 1969 and flew 3,180 hours in Vietnam over the next four years. It’s not known to have been flown after the war.

In late November, the helicopter was hauled on a flatbed truck from Bennington, Vermont, to Bennington, Nebraska, where it is being stored. Ball said it is in good condition but will require some restoration work by local volunteers before it is displayed.

In addition, 11 large obelisks will be arrayed in the park, representing the years in which the U.S. was involved in Vietnam. Ball said historical events from those years will be listed, including major war events such as the Tet Offensive in 1968 or world events such as the moon landing in 1969.

Ball, 71, said the generation that fought the Vietnam War (or fought against it through protests at home) is now aging. The youngest veterans are now in their late 60s. He said the foundation’s education committee — led by Dottie Barickman, a Vietnam-era veteran who serves on the Vietnam Veterans of America’s national board — is developing a Vietnam curriculum for area schools.