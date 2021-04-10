Viewing the sandhill cranes at daybreak is a spectacle of a different sort

We were eager for our first morning viewing through Dusty Trails LLC in North Platte, where crane numbers have been up this year because of higher-than-normal water levels downstream.
The cranes, tour provider Dusty Barner said, have favored North Platte’s shallower waters for nighttime roosting and wading.
If you’ve never witnessed the crane migration, my recommendation is to start with a morning viewing, followed by an evening viewing the same day from the same blind. Here’s why.
The spectacle of the cranes dropping from the sky to roost is totally different from their morning lift-off from the river. The former experience is highly visual; the latter is primarily audible because it takes place in the dark.
Our guide gave us the first clue when she recommended we video record the event.
“The sound is just like helicopter blades whirring in the sky,” she said.
As daybreak approached and the birds started to become more active, their calls could be heard from more than a mile up the river.
When we started to make out black bands of cranes in the sky at twilight, I whipped out my iPhone. And Kurt snapped a long lens on his camera.
The calls of the cranes built, then subsided and then exploded as the cranes lifted simultaneously from the roost and went up, up and away. Three minutes, 51 seconds, and it was over. But wow.
Moments later, I was outside the blind with the first slivers of daylight, drawn to the beauty of the tall grasses and the moon glow on the water.
Meanwhile Kurt, expecting more bird action post-sunrise, asked the guide, “What’s next?”
She replied, “No, hun. That’s all there is. We’re done.”
Walking back to the bus, an equally underwhelmed man from Wisconsin was overheard saying incredulously to his wife, “I drove 1,000 miles for this?”
Well, yes.
Once Kurt viewed my video (find it on omaha.com), he realized what he had missed: The sound, building to a crescendo and then — whoosh! — the whir of the swarm lifting, silhouetted in the moonlit sky.
Comparatively, an evening blind viewing typically takes place over several hours. A tour leaving at 6:30 p.m. might not return until 10:30 p.m. or later. That’s because you can’t predict when the cranes will come in to roost, and you can’t leave the blind until they’re all settled in. The cranes can be thrown off by a number of factors, including a full moon. But when these graceful birds do start landing, it’s pretty sensational. Especially for a photographer.
Our morning viewing got underway at 5:30 a.m.
We were back at our hotel by 8:30, which meant we could grab a quick breakfast and head out again.
This time on a self-guided driving tour in pursuit of cranes feeding, loafing and courting in the crop fields and meadows near the river. We hit pay dirt 40 minutes later near Hershey, Nebraska.
The lenses on our cameras couldn’t deliver the photos we came to get; but the views through our binoculars were top-notch.
We’ll be back. This rite of spring never grows old.
