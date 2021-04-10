Viewing the sandhill cranes at daybreak is a spectacle of a different sort

We were eager for our first morning viewing through Dusty Trails LLC in North Platte, where crane numbers have been up this year because of higher-than-normal water levels downstream.

The cranes, tour provider Dusty Barner said, have favored North Platte’s shallower waters for nighttime roosting and wading.

If you’ve never witnessed the crane migration, my recommendation is to start with a morning viewing, followed by an evening viewing the same day from the same blind. Here’s why.

The spectacle of the cranes dropping from the sky to roost is totally different from their morning lift-off from the river. The former experience is highly visual; the latter is primarily audible because it takes place in the dark.

Our guide gave us the first clue when she recommended we video record the event.

“The sound is just like helicopter blades whirring in the sky,” she said.

As daybreak approached and the birds started to become more active, their calls could be heard from more than a mile up the river.

When we started to make out black bands of cranes in the sky at twilight, I whipped out my iPhone. And Kurt snapped a long lens on his camera.