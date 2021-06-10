 Skip to main content
Virginia man killed in crash on I-80 near Lexington
A Virginia man was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 near Lexington when he lost control of the Dodge Ram he was driving and the pickup truck rolled, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the pickup, which was pulling a camper, was westbound on I-80 at mile marker 243 east of Lexington when it crashed. Four people, all from Roanoke, Virginia, were in the pickup at the time of the crash, said Cody Thomas, a patrol spokesman.

The driver of the pickup, Bernard Eubank, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers in the pickup were injured. John Katon, 79, was flown by medical helicopter to Kearney and has since been transferred to an Omaha hospital. Belinda Katon, 74, and Sharon Eubank, 73, both taken to Lexington Regional Hospital.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

