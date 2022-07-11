 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote on controversial Platte River RV park proposal delayed until August

  Updated
The Valley City Council's vote on development of a controversial RV park along the Platte River has been delayed until August.

The council's vote was set for Tuesday, but it has been rescheduled for Aug. 9 at the request of the developer.

Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha metro area, is hoping to turn approximately 100 acres along the river into an RV park for about 275 campers and recreational vehicles. Among its most controversial aspects: facilities for air boats, which can be loud and users must wear ear protection.

Residents along Platte River say RV/airboat park will bring noise, congestion

Brown has described his development as a high-end park that would cater to long-term tenants. RV-users would pay make a $4,000 down payment and sign six-month rental agreements at $1,000 a month, he told the Valley Planning Commission last month. 

The commission rejected his request for a conditional use permit, but the City Council has the final say.

Neighbors have opposed the park over concerns about the noise from additional airboats on the river and congestion from RV-users.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

