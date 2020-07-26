You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wahoo man is killed in tractor accident near Yutan
0 comments

Wahoo man is killed in tractor accident near Yutan

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Jerry F. Ostransky of Wahoo died Sunday when the tractor he was driving rolled as he was making a U-turn.

Ostransky, 66, had been mowing a ditch along Saunders County Road 7 about 2 miles west of Yutan when the rollover occurred.

His tractor was pulling a shredder.

Witnesses said the wheels of the shredder went into the opposite ditch as Ostransky was completing a U-turn, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. That pulled the tractor off its wheels.

The tractor was not equipped with a cab or safety belts, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News