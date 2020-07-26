Wahoo man is killed in tractor accident near Yutan

Jerry F. Ostransky of Wahoo died Sunday when the tractor he was driving rolled as he was making a U-turn.

Ostransky, 66, had been mowing a ditch along Saunders County Road 7 about 2 miles west of Yutan when the rollover occurred.

His tractor was pulling a shredder.

Witnesses said the wheels of the shredder went into the opposite ditch as Ostransky was completing a U-turn, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. That pulled the tractor off its wheels.

The tractor was not equipped with a cab or safety belts, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m.

