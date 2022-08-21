Want all the answers for Dublin trip? Check out Huskers in Ireland on Facebook

Wondering what pubs other Husker fans are hanging out in in Dublin or where the pep rally is Friday night before Nebraska’s game with Northwestern?

Or maybe you’re just an Irish guy wanting to know more about Husker chants.

And what about all the red N’s in the back windows of cars? They aren’t fans: the N stands for novice drivers.

As Saturday’s game draws closer, the number of followers is soaring on the Huskers in Ireland Facebook page, created by Norfolk native Chad Miller, to answer all the questions people have about their trip to Ireland.

He was adding 30 to 50 people every day, he said, and then it grew by several hundred in the last week.

“We kind of did it just to get information,” he said. “It has been phenomenal.”

Miller, who now lives in Denver, started the page in December. It’s slowly picked up steam with questions about the weather and what to pack, where people are staying and, sadly, people who have to sell their tickets at the last minute due to unforeseen circumstances.

Miller said he and wife JoAnne Wilkinson decided during NU’s last game with Northwestern that they would make the trip. Wilkinson started planning immediately.

The best places to visit are also a popular topic on the Facebook page. But for Miller, that’s secondary to the game.

“I’m excited to see all the red in Dublin,” Miller said. “Nebraska hasn’t been to a bowl game for so long it’s just good for the fans. It’s good to get together.”