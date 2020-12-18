Want to see a record number of bald eagles near Omaha?

Nikki Horne, the visitor services specialist at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, has never seen anything like it.

A record 661 bald eagles were counted last week at the Missouri refuge, about 95 miles south of Omaha. The previous high was 476 in December 2001.

“It’s phenomenal,’’ Horne said. “The eagles are literally everywhere.’’

The majestic birds cluster at the refuge near Mound City every fall, feasting on migrating snow geese and ducks.

Horne said 300,000 to 400,000 snow geese and more than 100,000 ducks typically pass through. The snow geese numbers soar to more than 1 million in the spring when they head back north.

“The eagles are here because this is their food source,’’ Horne said. “The eagles are here following their food.’’

Visitors can see the raptors without getting out of the car. The refuge has a 12-mile auto tour that snakes through wetlands, wet prairie and forest.

She said the birds are easy to spot on muskrat mounds, in the wetlands, perched in trees or flying around, looking for their next meal.

“Look high, look low,’’ Horne said.