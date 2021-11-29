Warm, sunny days this week could break records in Omaha, Lincoln

A forecast of warm and sunny weather is not typical in Nebraska for the start of December, but that’s the happy forecast from the National Weather Service.

“Warm and sunny is basically the forecast all across Nebraska this week,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a weather service meteorologist in Valley. “I’d say there will be near-record conditions in a lot of places. Iowa won’t be as lucky, but it will still be pretty good.”

The best chance for records to fall will come Thursday, when Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk all have chances to break into the 70s. The record high temperature for Omaha on that date, set in 1973, is 67.

Lincoln’s record high on that date, 68, was recorded in 2012. Norfolk’s record high of 66 was set in 1998.

Nicolaisen said part of the reason for the higher-than-average temperatures is the dry conditions. The jet stream has been staying in the northern tier of the continental U.S., allowing sunshine to warm the earth.

“It’s easy to warm things up with a lot of sunshine,” he said. “That bakes the ground, and it heats up really quickly.”