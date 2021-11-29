Warm, sunny days this week could break records in Omaha, Lincoln

A forecast of warm and sunny weather is not typical in Nebraska for the start of December, but that’s the happy forecast from the National Weather Service.
“Warm and sunny is basically the forecast all across Nebraska this week,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a weather service meteorologist in Valley. “I’d say there will be near-record conditions in a lot of places. Iowa won’t be as lucky, but it will still be pretty good.”
The best chance for records to fall will come Thursday, when Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk all have chances to break into the 70s. The record high temperature for Omaha on that date, set in 1973, is 67.
Lincoln’s record high on that date, 68, was recorded in 2012. Norfolk’s record high of 66 was set in 1998.
Nicolaisen said part of the reason for the higher-than-average temperatures is the dry conditions. The jet stream has been staying in the northern tier of the continental U.S., allowing sunshine to warm the earth.
“It’s easy to warm things up with a lot of sunshine,” he said. “That bakes the ground, and it heats up really quickly.”
The week is expected to get off to a fine, clear start Monday, with a high of 65 forecast for Omaha despite winds gusting at 20 to 25 mph. Lincoln is expected to top out at 69 degrees, with Norfolk also predicted to see the upper 60s.
A slight cooldown is predicted for Tuesday in Omaha, with a high of 54, which is still 11 degrees above normal for that date. Look for things to heat back up Wednesday, when a high of 62 is predicted in Omaha, 64 in Lincoln and 56 in Norfolk, Nicolaisen said.
“We’ll be back into the 50s on Friday and the 40s on Saturday,” he said. “But that’s still very good for this time of year.”
Those who wish for snow will have at least 10 to 12 days to wait, Nicolaisen said. A cold front is expected to drop south with a high-pressure system building overhead.
“There will be chances of light snow starting around Dec. 6 or 7,” he said. “It looks like some precipitation could drop down out of the northwest, but it doesn’t look too impressive.”
