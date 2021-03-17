 Skip to main content
Warmer than average spring forecast for Nebraska; drought has lessened for now
Drought has eased in Nebraska, but the spring forecast issued Thursday doesn't bode well for continued improvement.

Most of the U.S., including Nebraska, is likely to see a warmer than average spring, according to the National Climate Prediction Center. Precipitation trends are less certain, but the forecast favors a slight chance of a drier than average spring in western Nebraska.

The national outlook is similar: a likely intensification of drought.

The U.S. is in its worst drought since 2013, said Mary Erickson, deputy director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Additionally, 2021 is the first time in three years that major flooding isn't in the spring forecast, she said. But she cautioned that heavy rains can still bring damaging, localized flooding.

Seasonal forecasts for Nebraska are dicey because the state is in the interior of the continent, far from the reliable, moderating influences of the oceans. But here is what forecasters and climate scientists said Thursday during national and regional weather briefings:

  • Drought eased in Nebraska thanks to the snow and rain that has fallen since late January. 

As of Thursday, 26% of the state was in moderate to severe drought, and none of the state was considered in worse condition, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

  • Drought is projected to reintensify across the part of the western two-thirds of Nebraska not currently in moderate drought.
  • The odds noticeably favor a warmer than average April in Nebraska, Kansas and states to the south.

And while worsening drought is expected, that doesn't have to prove disastrous, said David Miskus, a meteorologist at the Climate Prediction Center. Spring and early summer are when the region gets its best rains.

"If rains are timely enough, we will still be good," he said.

In the short term, more rain is on the way. After a dry weekend, the National Weather Service is forecasting a rainy start to next week in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Spring arrives Saturday!

The spring equinox, when the sun crosses the equator on its seasonal journey north, occurs at 4:37 a.m. Saturday. Daylight and nighttime are roughly equal on Saturday. 

Winter rankings*

February temperature: 6th coldest, Nebraska; 7th coldest, Iowa

February precipitation: 52nd driest, Nebraska; 40th driest, Iowa.

Winter temperature: 72nd coldest, Nebraska; 59th coldest, Iowa.

Winter precipitation: 72nd driest, Nebraska; 61st driest, Iowa

(*Based on 126 years)

Source: NOAA 

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

