Warmer than average spring forecast for Nebraska; drought has lessened for now

Drought has eased in Nebraska, but the spring forecast issued Thursday doesn't bode well for continued improvement.

Most of the U.S., including Nebraska, is likely to see a warmer than average spring, according to the National Climate Prediction Center. Precipitation trends are less certain, but the forecast favors a slight chance of a drier than average spring in western Nebraska.

The national outlook is similar: a likely intensification of drought.

The U.S. is in its worst drought since 2013, said Mary Erickson, deputy director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Additionally, 2021 is the first time in three years that major flooding isn't in the spring forecast, she said. But she cautioned that heavy rains can still bring damaging, localized flooding.

Seasonal forecasts for Nebraska are dicey because the state is in the interior of the continent, far from the reliable, moderating influences of the oceans. But here is what forecasters and climate scientists said Thursday during national and regional weather briefings:

Drought eased in Nebraska thanks to the snow and rain that has fallen since late January.