Wartime cards, letters show a lifetime of love between Omaha couple

The couple missed each other so much that Adrienne Bonacci followed her husband to the West Coast by bus, their infant son in tow. The now-widowed Bonacci still recalls July 7, 1943, when he heard his sergeant say: “Hey, Bonacci, some woman with a child at the bus station is looking for you.”

“(My dad) was smitten with her,” the couple’s second son, Buster Jr., said of his mother. “There’s this smile on his face when he thinks of her. My mom was so beautiful.”

Adrienne Bonacci died Dec. 4, 1986.

In the 1940s, the military didn’t provide housing for soldiers or families, so Bonacci and his wife moved from one spartan place in California to another. When Bonacci was transferred to Washington state, his wife and son followed by catching a ride with another military family at a cost of $15 (the equivalent of about $225 today). “It was worth a million to me and my wife,” he recalled in a family memoir.

The couple had Buster Jr. in Washington. When Bonacci was sent overseas, his sergeant covered the cost for Bonacci’s family to return to Omaha. That endeared the sergeant to Bonacci, and the two were lifelong friends.