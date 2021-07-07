Washington County Justice Center transformation is 'like night and day'

Citizens of Washington County might not believe their eyes when they see what has been accomplished by their 2018 approval of a $24.5 million bond to renovate the courthouse, jail and sheriff's office in Blair.
"The old building was fine, but it had outlived its usefulness," Sheriff Mike Robinson said. "In the Sheriff's Office, we had closets being used as offices, a break room that doubled as a conference room and water leaking into the evidence room. To walk into the building now and see what has been done is just an amazing feeling."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Washington County Justice Center will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday with tours of the jail, courthouse and sheriff's office available.
The biggest revelation will be the jail that has increased in size from 15 to 120 beds. The county no longer will spend approximately $300,000 a year for other jurisdictions to house its inmate overflow. Other counties already have been in touch to ask about housing their inmates, said Robinson, who has been sheriff since 2000 and a deputy since 1981.
The money accrued from housing other inmates will pay for additional staffing at the jail with money left over to help pay down the 20-year bond, Robinson said. The county also will save on transportation costs because deputies no longer will have to travel long distances to bring inmates to and from court hearings.
Deputies had been making 250-mile round trips to Antelope County and 140-mile round trips to Butler County. The Taxpayers for Public Safety, a committee formed to advocate for the renovations, estimates that the county will save $80 million over the next 30 years.
Capt. Rob Bellamy, the Washington County jail director, deserves a lot of the credit for helping get the bond issue passed, Robinson said. The sheriff also credited the members of the Washington County Board and the Taxpayers for Public Safety committee.
"I don't know what I would do without Rob Bellamy," Robinson said. "We've been in this project through thick and thin."
The effort to convince the public of the need for improvements "was a labor of love, and now we're seeing the fruits of that labor," said Bellamy, who will wrap up a 40-year career in law enforcement next month. He is confident the county's residents will be better served and appreciative of all the renovations.
"It's like night and day," Bellamy said. "We were hampered by so many limitations before, and it was way past due to make improvements."
The crowded conditions of the old jail made safety a constant worry, he said. Now, the new booking area as well as the separate maximum and medium security areas give corrections officers "a multitude of housing options to keep themselves and the inmates safe," he said.
Renovations in the courthouse will mean more room for the county attorney's offices and larger courtrooms with more seating. Prisoners no longer will be led down the hallways because they will enter and leave the courtrooms from private access points.
The expansion of the sheriff's offices includes separate rooms for interviews, a modern evidence room that Robinson said doesn't leak water, and locker rooms for the deputies and corrections officers. The improvement that is closest to Robinson's heart, however, is a modern training room with multimedia capabilities.
"I am a very strong believer that you can never have enough training," Robinson said. "This allows us to expand our curriculum, whether it's training for search and seizure, Tasers, active shooters, DUIs or any of the things we need to keep up to date on. We will be able to expand and do more which, ultimately, improves the safety of our citizens."
