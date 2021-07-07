Washington County Justice Center transformation is 'like night and day'

Citizens of Washington County might not believe their eyes when they see what has been accomplished by their 2018 approval of a $24.5 million bond to renovate the courthouse, jail and sheriff's office in Blair.

"The old building was fine, but it had outlived its usefulness," Sheriff Mike Robinson said. "In the Sheriff's Office, we had closets being used as offices, a break room that doubled as a conference room and water leaking into the evidence room. To walk into the building now and see what has been done is just an amazing feeling."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Washington County Justice Center will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday with tours of the jail, courthouse and sheriff's office available.

The biggest revelation will be the jail that has increased in size from 15 to 120 beds. The county no longer will spend approximately $300,000 a year for other jurisdictions to house its inmate overflow. Other counties already have been in touch to ask about housing their inmates, said Robinson, who has been sheriff since 2000 and a deputy since 1981.