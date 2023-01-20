Washington County officials set to postpone zoning changes after public outcry

Washington County residents told county officials Thursday night that they oppose proposed zoning changes that they fear will limit the size of acreages and take away their ability to operate businesses from their homes.

Hundreds of people packed a room in the Blair Public Library, with people spilling over into the hallways and adjoining rooms. More than 30 residents spoke to a gathering of county staff and members of both the Washington County Board and Planning Commission.

One overall sentiment expressed by the speakers was that residents like the area because it's rural. Some said they were concerned that the county was trying to create another Gretna or Elkhorn — to increase population density and create residential subdivisions.

"It's a special place. The rights of the people need to be protected," said one man, who said he was a fifth-generation Washington County resident. "This is what you think Washington County should become, and this represents Gretna, Elkhorn and Bennington. Washington County will turn into that very, very quickly."

Another resident said, "People who move here aren't looking for another Omaha."

Officials took more than two hours of public comment.

"We're here to listen. We're going to make changes (to the plan). We're going to make it right," Steve Dethlefs, chairman of the Washington County Board, told the crowd. "We recognize that there are problems with it. We're owning that."

And it appears the officials listened. Friday afternoon, an item was placed on the online agenda for the board's Tuesday meeting that would "postpone indefinitely" the adoption of the comprehensive plan and zoning regulations.

Chris Shewchuk, the county's planning and zoning administrator, opened the Thursday evening meeting by outlining some of the biggest changes the plan would bring, including rezoning some agriculture lots to rural residential lots. That, according to the proposed changes in the comprehensive plan, would allow residential development next to highways. The proposal also calls for smaller acreages in rural residential zones.

People who live on acreages asked county officials in letters or emails submitted before the meeting whether they still would be able to keep cows, chickens, goats or other livestock as well as grow crops. Shewchuk told the crowd Thursday that keeping animals and growing crops would be permitted on a mom-and-pop scale.

Another common concern was about home occupations, such as storing landscaping or excavating equipment used in a business on residential property. Those regulations, Shewchuk said, would be updated to allow for equipment to be stored in outbuildings or other structures on the property.

A copy of the 121-page comprehensive plan is posted on Washington County's website alongside a 166-page draft of zoning regulations. A host of other documents related to the proposal are available online, too.

The comprehensive plan is a "blueprint," one portion of the document reads. It's designed to address population, land use, transportation and housing.

The county hired Marvin Planning Consultants for a little over $30,000 to produce the draft. An additional $3,000 was paid to the consultants to attend four meetings on the topic.

Multiple speakers expressed concern about how long the project has been in the works and the lack of public input sought by county officials.

Speakers expressed criticism that a web-based survey had received only 11 responses, which they said indicated few people saw the county's notices about the plan.

"A solution to this whole thing is start over," one woman said. "Get the citizens involved at the beginning, not at the end. You'll have a much happier county if you do that." Her remarks garnered a hearty round of applause and shouts of "Bravo!"

Many people wanted more specific information and more transparency in the planning process.

At times, audience members hollered comments to the board. Other times, they erupted in thunderous applause for speakers.

"There's a lot of concerns here, and these are the people of Washington County that voted for you guys, and we would just like you guys to watch over us and take care of us," one resident said. "We elected you to do what's best for us."

Dethlefs, reached by phone Friday, said officials didn't expect such high turnout at the meeting. Previous meetings on the topic drew about 20 people, but "grassroots communications" apparently captured residents' attention.

Officials appreciated the turnout at Thursday's meeting, he said, noting that "we have a lot of work to do."

"We want to make sure that we can best meet the residents' needs," Dethlefs said. "Obviously, on a thing like this, it's very difficult to come up with a plan that meets everybody's needs because everybody's needs are different."

