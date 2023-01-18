Washington County residents upset by proposed zoning changes

A number of Washington County residents are upset over what a proposed comprehensive plan and zoning update could mean for their properties.

County residents have expressed concerns that the plan would lead to fewer or smaller acreages. Or that it could limit their ability to raise hoofed animals, chickens or bees.

The Washington County Board and the county's planning commission are set to host a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to address the plan. The meeting is to be held at the Blair Public Library, 2233 Civic Drive in Blair.

A copy of the 121-page comprehensive plan has been posted on Washington County's website alongside a 166-page draft of zoning regulations. Other documents related to the proposal are available online, too.

"The Comprehensive Development Plan is a blueprint," one portion of the document reads. It's designed to identify, assess and develop actions and policies regarding such things as population, land use, transportation and housing.

Robbin Jeffrey and her husband raise a small herd of a smaller breed of cattle on their 14 acres in Washington County. They sell the grass-fed cattle "on the hoof" to friends.

They also keep chickens, selling any extra eggs. And Jeffrey's husband raises bees, making honey-based products in addition to breeding and selling queen bees.

The Jeffreys also operate an excavating business, storing a few pieces of heavy machinery on their property.

Under the new proposed plan, Jeffrey said, their livelihood could be threatened. Jeffrey interprets the proposed changes to the plan as removing property owners' ability to raise hoofed animals, chickens and bees, as well as to operate a business on their property.

"It seems preposterous that there would be a zoning ordinance that would eliminate small farms and businesses in your county," she said. "The question 'Why?' is being asked by virtually everybody, and there's no answer yet."

Jeffrey said she wasn't notified of the proposed plan or of open meetings regarding it. It came as a surprise, she said, which "only adds to people's emotional stress and anger."

Chris Shewchuk, the county's planning and zoning administrator, said the proposed regulations will allow for "hobby farms." That will allow for raising farm animals and growing crops.

"It is our intention that residents will be able to continue to do those activities they are currently doing," Shewchuk said in an email.

Regulations will state that what a landowner does on a property may not change the character or main use of the property or create a public nuisance, Shewchuk said.

"Home occupations" such as operating a landscaping or other business off a property will continue to be allowed, he said.

Thursday's meeting is open to the public for comments on the proposed regulations. No vote will take place.

Several members of the Washington County Board declined to comment on the proposed plan. They referred a reporter to Shewchuk.

Lisa Kramer, a Washington County Board member, said the board "hasn't taken action and doesn't intend to take action on it at this point in time." She stressed that the copy of the plan posted online is still a draft.

Thursday's meeting, she said, is "just simply to get everybody in the same room and have a conversation about what the concerns are and what it actually looks like and how it would impact different areas of the county."