Authorities have identified a 28-year-old Washington man who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of motor-vehicle homicide in connection with a Thursday crash in south-central Nebraska.

Kyiaz Ulanov, 28, of Lynnwood, Washington, is accused causing the deaths by driving recklessly, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. He was booked into the Phelps County Jail in Holdrege.

About 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Ulanov was driving a Ram 3500 pickup pulling an empty trailer west on Nebraska Highway 89 in Furnas County. The pickup allegedly ran a stop sign at the U.S. Highway 283 intersection and struck the passenger side of a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle. Five people were inside the SUV.

Two passengers in the Hyundai, Miriam Mejia Barrientos, 46, and Sloan Luna Portillo, 13, of Burlington. Colorado, died as a result of the crash. Also injured were the driver of the Hyundai, Olvin Luna, 43, the father of Luna Portillo, an 11-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, all of Burlington.

Luna and the 11-year-old girl were later flown to a hospital in Lincoln. The 11-year-old boy was later flown to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas.

Ulanov and a passenger in the pickup were taken to Norton County Hospital in Kansas, where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.