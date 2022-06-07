Washington man dies in one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 west of North Platte

A Washington man died in a hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80 west of North Platte.

Thomas Ritchey, 57, of Clarkston, Washington, was one of four people in an Isuzu Trooper on Monday morning when it left I-80 about two miles east of Sutherland, rolled and came to a rest in the median. Ritchey, who was in the rear seat, was taken by helicopter to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where he died, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Investigators determined that a 33-year-old man from Lewiston, Idaho, was driving the SUV when he lost control of it about 9 a.m., overcorrected and rolled to a stop. The driver and the other passengers also were taken to the North Platte hospital for treatment.

The driver was cited on suspicion of careless driving, no driver's license, driving without an ignition lock device, failure to maintain a lane and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.