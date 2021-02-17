Wastewater spill at Mead ethanol plant has traveled 4 miles downstream

State regulators recently ordered the facility closed, and gave AltEn until March 1 to dispose of the huge piles of leftover grain near the plant, which is just south of Mead, a community of 608 people.

NDEE officials have been on site monitoring the plant since Friday, and have given the company until noon on Thursday to provide written plans on how it will recover and dispose of the digester material and how the facility plans to prevent and contain a potential discharge from its second digester.

Samples of the leaked material have been taken to determine if it contains pesticides, officials said. The Environmental Protection Agency is also on site to assess the spill, collect additional samples, give advice on cleanup. Results from the sampling could take up to two weeks, the NDEE said.

The agency said it will have emergency response staff on site daily to monitor the situation and cleanup efforts.

