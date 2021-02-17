Wastewater spill at Mead ethanol plant has traveled more than 4 miles downstream

LINCOLN — A state environmental agency on Wednesday ordered an ethanol plant near Mead to immediately construct additional barriers to prevent further migration of wastewater leaking from the plant after below-zero temperatures burst pipes on a 4-million gallon digester tank.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, in a press release, said it had also ordered AltEn to conduct hourly inspections for potential leaks from a second digester and to construct secondary containment in case of a potential failure.

The agency said the company had already constructed a dam on a culvert south of the intersection of Highway 66 and Road 7 to prevent migration of the leaking manure and thin stillage, which is possibly contaminated with pesticides, into the Platte River. Wastewater from the spill, detected on Friday, had migrated 4½ miles down the stream, the NDEE said.

The NDEE's "letter of noncompliance," sent to AltEn on Wednesday, lists four violations of the company's wastewater permit, including spills of treated seed around the plant and lack of controls over storm water runoff from piles of waste grain.