Waverly school bus rear-ends pickup stopped in roadway in Cass County

No students were injured Tuesday when a Waverly school district bus rear-ended a pickup truck that had stopped suddenly on a roadway near Eagle.

The collision occurred about 3:35 p.m. on 250th Street just south of U.S. Highway 34, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. A 53-year-old man from Waverly, who was driving the pickup, was ticketed on suspicion of impeding traffic.

Investigators determined that a 2021 Ford F-550 pickup was southbound on 250th Street when the driver stopped in the roadway to replace a chain that had been dragging behind his truck. A southbound school bus driven by a 60-year-old Waverly man then hit the back of the pickup.

The students who were on the bus were checked at the scene by Cass County medics and Eagle Fire and Rescue personnel before being released to their parents. The bus driver was wearing a seat belt but the pickup driver was not, the Sheriff's Office said.