 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wear red, spend green: Husker fans encouraged to celebrate game day without the games
0 comments

Wear red, spend green: Husker fans encouraged to celebrate game day without the games

Only $5 for 5 months
Husker fans

Husker fans cheer on Nebraska before a game last year.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

Huskerville is calling on football fans to get their game day on even though the football season has been put on hold.

And they're calling an audible for fans:

Wear red.

Spend green.

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, the University of Nebraska athletic department and the Downtown Lincoln Association have organized the City of Red initiative, and they're encouraging fans to show their Husker spirit, perhaps by making a day of it in Lincoln, buying red-themed items, visiting local neighborhoods and even staying overnight in a hotel. The website cityofred.com will list creative ways people can celebrate game day, and events can be tailored to any locale.

“The financial impact of no Husker football this fall is significant," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. "The 'City of Red' campaign is an excellent idea and I encourage all of our fans to support our local economies in a safe and responsible way, while keeping our Husker spirit thriving in our communities."

Even as restaurants, bars and hotels struggle to stay afloat, COVID-19 remains a health threat, so social distancing, masks and other precautions would be part and parcel of any Husker-themed event.

The groups, along with others, are making sure that game day still includes football by airing classics from years gone by either online or on television:

 The Huskers facebook page will stream classic Husker games each Saturday. The schedule is yet to be announced.

 The Husker Sports Network will be reliving the 1994 national championship season on Saturdays from Sept. 12–Dec. 5 at 1 p.m., including live pregame, halftime and postgame shows featuring Husker Sports Network talent, players from that era and former coach Tom Osborne.

 The Big Ten Network will re-air classic Husker games each Saturday starting this week: Oklahoma/October 2001; Missouri/November 1997; Colorado/November 1996; and Penn State/November 2013.

Photos: Huskers in the College Football Hall of Fame

A collection of pictures of all 18 former Husker players inducted into the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame.

1 of 18

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert