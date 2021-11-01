Weather will be 'unexciting' in Omaha, but parts of Nebraska could get 5 inches of snow

Weather this week in eastern Nebraska is expected to be downright boring, with dry conditions and cooler temperatures. That won’t be the case in western Nebraska, where some areas could see significant snowfall.

“The weather for Omaha is looking unexciting, other than it will be a little cooler than normal,” said meteorologist Paul Fajman of the National Weather Service office in Valley. “Our average high for this time of year is 55 degrees, but we expect it to be 7 to 10 degrees below normal all of this week.”

High temperatures in Omaha will range from 47 to 50 through Friday. Overnight lows will be about 28 to 30, Fajman said.

“The only part of our (forecast) area that hasn’t seen below-freezing temperatures yet is in extreme southeast Nebraska, and that will end in the next couple of nights,” he said Sunday. “Any plants you don’t want to die need to be brought inside.”

Twenty-one of the state’s counties, ranging from the Panhandle to central Nebraska, will be under a winter weather advisory at least through 1 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snow, 3 to 5 inches, is forecast along the southern edge of the Sandhills. The weather service warns commuters to plan for slippery travel, including along Interstate 80.