LINCOLN — A troubled youth rehabilitation center in Kearney has won reaccreditation from a national correctional organization, which state officials say is a sign of progress.
Auditors with the American Correctional Association determined that the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney — which has had problems with escapes and assaults of staff — met 366 of 367 standards for accreditation, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.
The audit team, the department said, was very complimentary of the medical and mental health care at the Kearney facility, and especially the work to stem the spread of COVID-19 at the facility. The only matter of noncompliance was the layout limitation of one housing unit that was built in the 1950s.
“This audit shows that efforts to strengthen our YRTC System and the programming in Kearney are having an impact,” said Dannette Smith, the CEO of HHS.
Two state senators, meanwhile, had more mixed reviews.
State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, who heads the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee and led an investigation into problems at youth treatment centers in Kearney and Geneva, said that while she’s pleased that the Kearney facility received an accreditation from a correctional group, that doesn’t necessarily provide a stamp of approval for the educational and rehabilitative programs there.
Howard said she also remains concerned about the adequacy of the facilities, particularly the use of dormitory-style housing.
La Vista Sen. John Arch, the vice chair of the legislative health committee, congratulated the state for achieving the accreditation.
“We’ve had a rough stretch with the YRTCs in the past year,” he said. “This shows we’re headed in the right direction.”
The Legislature is scheduled to resume its suspended 2020 session Monday, and three of the first bills up for debate relate to the state’s youth rehabilitation system. One bill would set up a special legislative oversight committee.
Concerns culminated last summer after state lawmakers found some housing units at the girls treatment center in Geneva vandalized and in shambles. Some of the girls were transferred to the Kearney facility and plans were launched to revamp the existing centers and establish a third center in Lincoln that focuses on teens with the most severe behavioral and mental health issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.