Westbound I-80 closed between Omaha and Lincoln; fatal crash reported near Sutherland

6:15 p.m. update: Three die in I-80 crash; officials ask that people staff off roads

Three people have died in the winter storm that swept across Nebraska Wednesday, and roads officials continue to ask that people avoid travel.

Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said three people died and two were injured when an SUV went out of control and struck a semi-trailer truck on Interstate 80.

Numerous other crashes were reported, he said.

The fatal crash occurred about 10:40 a.m. on I-80 near Hershey, Nebraska. The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an eastbound GMC Yukon lost control of the vehicle, which then crossed the median and entered oncoming traffic where it was struck by a semi.

The male driver of the Yukon, a female passenger and a youth were declared dead at the scene. Two other young people were taken to Great Plains Health hospital in North Platte in serious condition. Next-of-kin are still being notified.