Westbound I-80 closed in central Nebraska; blizzard warning in effect

3:15 p.m. update:
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed Wednesday afternoon from Exit 353 near York to Exit 272 near the Kearney Arch, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.
Stretches of U.S. 30 and U.S. 34 also were closed in central Nebraska.
A blizzard warning is in effect for a large portion of central, northern and northeast Nebraska. Omaha is under a winter storm warning.
***
Blizzard conditions and strong winds have made travel hazardous across most of Nebraska Wednesday, with numerous crashes, road closures and blocked roads the result.
Roads officials are pleading with the public to avoid travel if possible.
Westbound Interstate 80 was closed at Gibbon, the Kearney Police Department tweeted about 2 p.m.
U.S. Highway 30, which had been used as a detour for Interstate traffic was experiencing white-out conditions and blocked traffic due to crashes, the Nebraska Department of Roads says.
The National Weather Service has issued blizzard and wind warnings for most of Nebraska, much of Iowa and for states to the north.
The blizzard warning is in effect in the central part of Nebraska until 6 p.m. and in northeast Nebraska until 9 p.m.
The Omaha and Lincoln metro areas are under a winter storm warning until late this evening. That’s one notch below a blizzard warning.
Powerful winds and blowing snow were creating white-out conditions in many areas and some icy roads were reported.
----
A winter storm rolling out of the northern Rocky Mountains into Nebraska was making for difficult travel conditions across the state Wednesday.
The National Weather Service office in Hastings reported Wednesday morning that numerous accidents had occurred on Interstate 80 because of the weather conditions. The Hastings office offered this advice: "Stay home and do not travel if you can avoid it."
A multi-vehicle crash was reported Wednesday morning on I-80 a few miles east of Hershey, Nebraska. Hershey is located about 15 miles west of North Platte. According to the North Platte Telegraph, at least three vehicles, including a semi, were involved.
The National Weather Service in North Platte issued a winter weather advisory and a high-wind warning.
"We have quite the winter storm going on out here in western Nebraska," said meteorologist Darren Snively in the North Platte office. "The snow totals are not overly large, but it doesn't take much with the high winds to get visibility issues."
Winds were averaging 60 mph, he said, with peak gusts of 68 mph reported in Valentine and 66 mph in Broken Bow. North Platte, officially, had received one-half inch of snow by 6 a.m., but the snow was falling steadily, and Snively said 1 to 3 inches should fall across the Sand Hills and north-central Nebraska by the end of the day.
If you're thinking of traveling, this is what the roadways look like. Snow covered, icy, and whiteout conditions. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED!— Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (@BuffaloCountySO) December 23, 2020
Sgt.Hall pic.twitter.com/bW2zLOkT81
Farther to the north and east, Snively said, a blizzard warning has been issued along the border with South Dakota. "Brown and Keya Paha Counties and points east are seeing steadier snowfalls" with up to 6 inches expected, he said.
"We are recommending that people who have to travel remember to take along snow emergency kits," Snively said. "Even after the snow quits falling, the winds will remain high through the evening hours and make visibility very difficult."
Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, said the city can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow. Winds will be in the range of 40 to 50 mph, making for difficult travel.
"The high winds are expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off to 20 to 30 mph overnight," she said. "What precipitation does fall is going to be freezing on roads that are not treated."
There will also be a noticeable drop in temperature throughout Wednesday in the Omaha area, Kern said. The wind chill factor was predicted to be in the single digits by afternoon and then into the negative digits by morning.
A high of 20 degrees is forecast for Thursday in Omaha. Christmas Day is expected to see a high of 40 degrees.
Photos: 1975 blizzard cripples Omaha, suffocates the Midwest
Abandoned cars and trucks litter 72nd Street after the storm.
Motorists abandon their cars in search of shelter on 72nd Street during the blizzard on Jan. 10, 1975.
Holly Rothschild and Lisa Stastney, both 12, tunnel through the snow on Jan. 13, 1975. The girls lived near 116th and Dodge Streets.
Cars got stuck at 72nd and Pacific Streets, and motorists stumbled through whiteout conditions in search of shelter during the storm on Jan. 10, 1975.
Snow falls at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, 1975 at 14th Street and Capitol Avenue.
People were snowbound everywhere during the Jan. 1975 blizzard in Omaha. This is the lobby of the Omaha Hilton Hotel after the blizzard.
A striped flag warns snowplows of this buried car on Pacific Street.
Looking north on 72nd Street after the storm.
Pacific Street is covered in snow on Jan. 11, 1975, the day after the storm.
Gary Lowman, manpower coordinator of the Postal Service, sorts through the overflow of about 20,000 pounds of mail on Jan. 12, 1975. Service had been delayed due to the blizzard and postal trucks were still stranded on the streets, many of which had mail in them.
Motorists abandon their cars and trucks in search of shelter on 72nd Street during the blizzard on Jan. 10, 1975.
These vehicles were stalled on 72nd Street, south of Dodge. Domenico's Restaurant survived the blizzard, but was destroyed in the tornado in May, just a few months later.
Abandoned cars and a truck are seen on L Street at 88th on Jan. 12, 1975.
World-Herald paper carrier Gail Rickert of Omaha found a way to deliver papers in the storm
The blizzard of 1975 started on January 10 and continued throughout the weekend, as seen here looking west on Williams Street from 12th Street.
Jerry Bowen, 13, digs his parent's car out of the snow next to a 10 foot pile deposited in from parking lot at 16th and Cuming Streets on Jan. 13, 1975.
Highway 36 northwest of Omaha is covered in snow following the 1975 blizzard.
Firemen, using a National Guard vehicle, take an elderly Omaha woman to St. Joseph Hospital on January 12, 1975.
Newsletters
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272