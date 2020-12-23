Westbound I-80 closed in central Nebraska; fatal crash reported near Sutherland

The National Weather Service office in Hastings reported Wednesday morning that numerous accidents had occurred on Interstate 80 because of the weather conditions. The Hastings office offered this advice: "Stay home and do not travel if you can avoid it."

A multi-vehicle crash was reported Wednesday morning on I-80 a few miles east of Hershey, Nebraska. Hershey is located about 15 miles west of North Platte. According to the North Platte Telegraph, at least three vehicles, including a semi, were involved.

The National Weather Service in North Platte issued a winter weather advisory and a high-wind warning.

"We have quite the winter storm going on out here in western Nebraska," said meteorologist Darren Snively in the North Platte office. "The snow totals are not overly large, but it doesn't take much with the high winds to get visibility issues."

Winds were averaging 60 mph, he said, with peak gusts of 68 mph reported in Valentine and 66 mph in Broken Bow. North Platte, officially, had received one-half inch of snow by 6 a.m., but the snow was falling steadily, and Snively said 1 to 3 inches should fall across the Sand Hills and north-central Nebraska by the end of the day.