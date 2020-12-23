 Skip to main content
Westbound I-80 closed in central Nebraska; fatal crash reported near Sutherland
3:45 p.m. update: Blizzard conditions lead to fatal crash; stretches of I-80 closed

Dangerous weather across Nebraska has claimed at least one life and led to numerous crashes, stranded vehicles and closures of major routes. 

Two stretches of westbound Interstate 80 in central Nebraska were closed Wednesday afternoon.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from York to Kearney and from Wood River to Minden. Other major routes with closures included stretches of U.S. 34 and U.S. 30 in central Nebraska and U.S. 81 from Norfolk northward, according to Thomas and the Department of Roads.

 Officials are pleading with the public to stay home.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t,” said Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.

Thomas said the patrol has been working a crash scene that claimed at least one life near Sutherland. He said he’s awaiting details, including the number of people who died.

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, the State Patrol had worked about two dozen crashes and responded to more than 60 requests for help, he said.

In the Omaha metro area, so many crashes had occurred that some local law enforcement agencies began limiting their response to serious crashes only.

White-out conditions are making travel hazardous and in some cases motorists are crashing into crashes that have occurred in front of them, Thomas said.

“It’s so difficult to see in these conditions.” he said. “I’ve been listening to the radio, and it’s been non-stop.”

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning from south-central Nebraska diagonally through northeast Nebraska and north from there. Most of central, northern and northeast Nebraska are under the warning. Portions of Iowa, the Dakotas and Minnesota also are under the blizzard warning.

If you must travel, Thomas advised checking road conditions by logging onto Nebraska’s 511 website at www.511.nebraska.gov. In addition to providing road conditions, travelers can look at highway cameras to check current conditions.

3:15 p.m. update: 

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed Wednesday afternoon from Exit 353 near York to Exit 272 near the Kearney Arch, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Stretches of U.S. 30 and U.S. 34 also were closed in central Nebraska.

A blizzard warning is in effect for a large portion of central, northern and northeast Nebraska. Omaha is under a winter storm warning.  

Blizzard conditions and strong winds have made travel hazardous across most of Nebraska Wednesday, with numerous crashes, road closures and blocked roads the result.

Roads officials are pleading with the public to avoid travel if possible.

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed at Gibbon, the Kearney Police Department tweeted about 2 p.m.

U.S. Highway 30, which had been used as a detour for Interstate traffic was experiencing white-out conditions and blocked traffic due to crashes, the Nebraska Department of Roads says.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard and wind warnings for most of Nebraska, much of Iowa and for states to the north.

The blizzard warning is in effect in the central part of Nebraska until 6 p.m. and in northeast Nebraska until 9 p.m.

The Omaha and Lincoln metro areas are under a winter storm warning until late this evening. That’s one notch below a blizzard warning.

Powerful winds and blowing snow were creating white-out conditions in many areas and some icy roads were reported.

A winter storm rolling out of the northern Rocky Mountains into Nebraska was making for difficult travel conditions across the state Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service office in Hastings reported Wednesday morning that numerous accidents had occurred on Interstate 80 because of the weather conditions. The Hastings office offered this advice: "Stay home and do not travel if you can avoid it."

A multi-vehicle crash was reported Wednesday morning on I-80 a few miles east of Hershey, Nebraska. Hershey is located about 15 miles west of North Platte. According to the North Platte Telegraph, at least three vehicles, including a semi, were involved.

The National Weather Service in North Platte issued a winter weather advisory and a high-wind warning. 

"We have quite the winter storm going on out here in western Nebraska," said meteorologist Darren Snively in the North Platte office. "The snow totals are not overly large, but it doesn't take much with the high winds to get visibility issues."

Winds were averaging 60 mph, he said, with peak gusts of 68 mph reported in Valentine and 66 mph in Broken Bow. North Platte, officially, had received one-half inch of snow by 6 a.m., but the snow was falling steadily, and Snively said 1 to 3 inches should fall across the Sand Hills and north-central Nebraska by the end of the day. 

Farther to the north and east, Snively said, a blizzard warning has been issued along the border with South Dakota. "Brown and Keya Paha Counties and points east are seeing steadier snowfalls" with up to 6 inches expected, he said. 

"We are recommending that people who have to travel remember to take along snow emergency kits," Snively said. "Even after the snow quits falling, the winds will remain high through the evening hours and make visibility very difficult."

Wind and snow whip through Omaha on Wednesday.

Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, said the city can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow. Winds will be in the range of 40 to 50 mph, making for difficult travel. 

"The high winds are expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off to 20 to 30 mph overnight," she said. "What precipitation does fall is going to be freezing on roads that are not treated."

There will also be a noticeable drop in temperature throughout Wednesday in the Omaha area, Kern said. The wind chill factor was predicted to be in the single digits by afternoon and then into the negative digits by morning. 

A high of 20 degrees is forecast for Thursday in Omaha. Christmas Day is expected to see a high of 40 degrees. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

