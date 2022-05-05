 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Nebraska county seeks artists for mural project

  Updated
Western Nebraska's Keith County has issued a call for artists to design a mural as part of efforts to enliven Ogallala's cityscape.

The Keith County Area Development's 2022 mural project will be located in a prominent alleyway connecting Rendezvous Square and North Spruce Street in downtown Ogallala.

Other projects in the alley are to create a pocket park with flowers, rain barrels, benches and hanging lights.

2022 Mural Wanted Graphic

The theme for the mural is “Mural Wanted: Not Your Ordinary Town.”

Funding for the project is coming from the 2021 Keith County Big Give and a grant from the Keith County Foundation Fund.

For information, visit the development organization's website at kcad.org/mural. Applications are due June 6.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

