Western Nebraska county seeks artists for mural project

Western Nebraska's Keith County has issued a call for artists to design a mural as part of efforts to enliven Ogallala's cityscape.

The Keith County Area Development's 2022 mural project will be located in a prominent alleyway connecting Rendezvous Square and North Spruce Street in downtown Ogallala.

Other projects in the alley are to create a pocket park with flowers, rain barrels, benches and hanging lights.

The theme for the mural is “Mural Wanted: Not Your Ordinary Town.”

Funding for the project is coming from the 2021 Keith County Big Give and a grant from the Keith County Foundation Fund.

For information, visit the development organization's website at kcad.org/mural. Applications are due June 6.

