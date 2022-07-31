 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Nebraska firefighters battling four wildfires south of Gering

About a dozen fire departments in western Nebraska continued battling four wildfires Sunday south of Gering in the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area.

Region 21 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald that the wildfires began Saturday in four separate sites. A cause has not yet been determined, he said, but it's thought that lightning could have started the flames because of the number or ignition points and the distance between them. 

The Nebraska State Patrol advised people to stay away from the area. Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the state patrol, said Sunday that troopers are assisting by blocking off roads into the area.

"There have been some evacuations but the fires are mostly in canyon areas," Thomas said. 

According to the Region 21 Emergency Management Facebook page firefighters from Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Lyman, Banner, Bayard, Bridgeport, Sidney, Potter, Bushnell and Dix responded to the emergency. 

  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

