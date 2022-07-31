Western Nebraska firefighters battling wildfires south of Gering

At least 35 fire departments battled multiple wildfires in western Nebraska over the weekend in the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area south of Gering.

Gering Fire Chief and Incident Commander Nathan Flowers said Sunday that the fires have already burned at least 13,051 acres of land, and further burning is expected. Three homes were destroyed, and seven were damaged, according to Region 21 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman.

Newman told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald on Saturday that the fires may have been caused by lightning strikes. Flowers said Sunday that it is now "100% confirmed" that lightning was the cause.

"The lightning started three fires within a five-mile area, and two ended up combining into one large fire," Flowers said. "The third one, we were able to extinguish."

The combined fire was about 30% contained as of Sunday afternoon, Flowers said.

"We are anticipating for the fire to be fully contained around Aug. 8," he said.

The Nebraska State Patrol advised people to stay away from the area. Cody Thomas, a patrol spokesman, said earlier Sunday that troopers were assisting by blocking off roads into the area.

"There have been some evacuations, but the fires are mostly in canyon areas," Thomas said.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Sunday that it was closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon were closed so firefighters would not be hindered by vehicular traffic.

"The public is asked to stay away as area residents may be using the roads to evacuate personal belongings or move livestock to safety," the announcement said.

According to the Region 21 Emergency Management Facebook page, firefighters from Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melba, Lyman, Banner, Bayard, Bridgeport, Sidney, Potter, Bushnell and Dix were among those responding to the emergency.