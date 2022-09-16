Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam

Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it.

The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing.

The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District are coordinating the drawdown, which is scheduled to start Sept. 23.

Grant Otten, an NPPD spokesman, said if all goes well, refilling the lake is scheduled for mid- to late November.

Daryl Bauer of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said the lake will be restocked with about 20,000 "catchable-size" 10-inch rainbow trout this fall and winter, per the commission's annual practice.

Maintenance work will involve applying a protective coating on the gates on the dam's south side. Maintenance also will be done on the Sutherland Canal, which carries water from Ogallala Lake to Sutherland Reservoir, where NPPD's massive Gerald Gentleman Coal Station is located.

The last time the lake was lowered for maintenance was in 2009, Otten said.