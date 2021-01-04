 Skip to main content
Western Nebraska man dies following one-vehicle rollover on New Year's Eve
A 57-year-old Curtis, Nebraska, man died when his pickup truck crashed on New Year's Eve in Red Willow County, becoming the state's last known traffic fatality of 2020. 

Cork E. Tyan died en route to the McCook Community Hospital, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol said Monday. He became the state's 224th fatality of the past year

Patrol investigators determined Tyan was the sole occupant of a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling on Fourth Street about a mile north of Indianola when it failed to negotiate a curve. The pickup left the roadway and rolled, ejecting Tyan. 

A passerby called 911 at 9:15 p.m. Thursday to report the crash. The incident remains under investigation. 

