Western Nebraska man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash

Speed appears to have been a factor in the death of a 37-year-old man who was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Sidney, Nebraska.

Shane P. Marron of Sidney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report released by the Cheyenne County attorney. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on Old Post Road near Outfitter Way.

Investigators from the Sidney Police Department determined that Marron was the lone occupant in a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe that was westbound on Old Post Road at a high speed. The SUV left the roadway to the right before re-entering, spinning around and leaving the road to the left.

The SUV left the ground and flipped end over end, ejecting Marron, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to an investigator's report. The vehicle came to a stop on Outfitter Way.

