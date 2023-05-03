A 37-year-old Kimball, Nebraska, man was sentenced to 30 to 40 years in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife.
William Serrano also was found guilty in Kimball County District Court of two counts of attempted terroristic threats and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. He was found not guilty of a charge of first-degree murder.
Serrano was sentenced to a straight 20 years for manslaughter. That will be followed by a sentence of 10 to 20 years for the firearms charge. He was sentenced to one year in prison on each charge of attempted terroristic threats with those sentences to be served concurrent with his other prison time.
He was given credit for the 485 days that he served in the Kimball County Jail while awaiting trial.
On Jan. 3, 2022, Kimball police responded to a report of a shooting at Serrano's home in the 600 block of South Oak Street. Officers found Serrano's wife, Tessa Ghering, 21, deceased from one shotgun blast to the head, according to court documents.
Serrano told officers that he had accidentally shot his wife, who was located lying face down on a bed in the bedroom. He said that he had been attempting to determine if the weapon was loaded when it went off.
An investigation determined that Serrano had been involved in an argument about custodial arrangements on a phone call and in text messages with his ex-wife and her boyfriend’s mother prior to the shooting. Serrano threatened to harm them during the argument, which involved custodial arrangements for the children from his previous marriage.
Serrano's's two minor sons from that previous marriage were present at the time of the shooting. The boys told police that they heard a conversation in which Ghering reminded Serrano that a 20-gauge shotgun was in the rafters of a garage.
Serrano retrieved the shotgun and a backpack containing shells for the gun. The boys told police that they could hear their father loading the shotgun. As he walked through the living room, they said, he was carrying the gun in a broken, or open, fashion.
When police examined the weapon, one single spent shell was found in the shotgun and 20 live shells were located in the backpack.
