Western Nebraska wildfire burns 2,500 acres

State and local agencies continued to fight a wildfire Friday that burned an estimated 2,500 acres since it began about 7 p.m. Thursday.

The fire prompted an emergency declaration from Banner County Friday morning as well as the deployment of a Nebraska State Emergency Response Team and an Incident Management Team to support fire containment efforts.

Incident commanders requested the use of a large Colorado air tanker. Two Nebraska Army National Guard helicopters were also headed to Banner County Friday afternoon to provide air support.

A Nebraska air tanker and two air tankers from South Dakota were already working to fight the fire, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Emergency Response Commission.

As of Thursday night, there were 89 personnel with 18 different departments on scene.

No injuries have been reported, and no houses are believed to be threatened by the fire, the commission said.

The Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team, a group made up of State Fire Marshals, has been requested to provide expert knowledge and assistance to local first responders.

Fire weather watches were in effect Friday for portions of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska due to low humidity values and scattered thunderstorms. Fire weather watches are expected to remain elevated as dry conditions continue into the weekend.

