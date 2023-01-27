What is a 'road diet'? North 30th Street alternatives range from no change to bridge over Missouri River

A "road diet" is the lowest-cost option to solve the problem of highway and truck traffic on North 30th Street, according to a study released this week.

Changes that would slow traffic, also known as a road diet, the study stated, and would cost between $6.5 million and $10 million.

Relocating highway traffic farther east would cost between $40 million and $400 million, depending upon whether traffic is rerouted along a rebuilt neighborhood street or through an industrial area and a proposed bridge across the Missouri River.

The study was done by the Omaha engineering firm HDR Inc. and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, through a funding effort led by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha.

Unlike the rest of the Omaha metro, 30th Street from about Ames Avenue to Interstate 680 is a U.S. highway. Thousands of cars and hundreds of large trucks — semi-trailers and livestock trucks — travel the 2.5-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 75/North 30th Street. The route serves as a short-cut between areas north and west of Omaha with downtown and points south and east.

Neighbors have complained for years about the hazards, noise and smell (given the abundance of cattle trucks), and it's a problem they say has become worse.

Any of the solutions would require a change in policy by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and buy-in from the City of Omaha.

Both entities say they are reviewing the report's findings. They gave no indication of whether their long-standing reluctance to make changes has eased.

"We look forward to continued conversations with all the stakeholders including the neighborhood and Senator Wayne over the findings," said Jeni Campana, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Wayne has advocated for the route that builds a new bridge across the Missouri River, saying it could trigger an economic boom by opening the land on the east side of the river to an industrial park. That, however, would require levee construction, given that bridge would connect to the flood plain in Iowa.

The so-called road diet would slow traffic by shrinking the four-lane street to three lanes. It would make the area safer for pedestrians by adding sidewalk bump-outs at intersections so pedestrians have less distance to cross the street. It also could add on-street parking to areas where there isn't any, as well as bike lanes. This is the option with the highest benefits to cost.

The lowest-cost option for re-locating highway and truck traffic would move the route a few blocks east to North 28th Street/Avenue and Pershing Drive. This would involve taking some property and would require construction. Costs would total between $40 million and $60 million.

Barbara Sudds, who lives near 28th Street, said sending highway traffic through the neighborhood makes no sense.

"Why would they even take a problem that is already a problem in the business district and move it to a residential area?" she said. "There are so many unknowns, I wish they would say something. I have things I want to do to my house, but I feel like, 'Why should I work on it if they are going to take it by eminent domain?'"

Building a bridge over the Missouri River and routing traffic along some portion of North 16th Street or Pershing Drive would cost between $200 million and $400 million. This, too, would require acquiring some properties.

Sudds said the new bridge is where the investment needs to be.

"Three-hundred million dollars for a bridge is a heck of a lot better than spending over $400 million for a streetcar that's only going to cover a few miles," she said, referring to the three-mile streetcar route Omaha is building in the city's core. The streetcar cost officially has been pegged at about $300 million, but Sudds she is factoring other additional costs.

The study discarded the idea of re-routing traffic along the length of Pershing Drive because of adverse impacts on the adjacent Metropolitan Utilities District water treatment plant.

It's possible that governments will conclude the costs and impacts are insurmountable in their eyes and make no change.

Mike Helgerson, executive director of MAPA, said the lack of easily achievable solutions wasn't surprising.

"The study affirmed what we expected to uncover, which is why something hasn't been done to date," he said. "We didn't expect to find low-hanging fruit and we did affirm that the answers aren't simple."

A public meeting on the study is planned for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Universal College of Healing Arts, 8702 N. 30th St.

Helgerson said this study is one step in the process and any decisions will rest with the city and state.

"We're just hot off the presses with the report," he said. "What we hoped to do with this study is lay-out how might move forward" by looking at costs versus benefits and impacts.

