What's that scratching noise? It's a Nebraska woman winning a $200,000 lottery prize

Renee Corder's dad heard a funny noise when he was talking to his daughter on the phone recently.

Corder had bought a $20 Ultimate Bonus Crossword Scratch ticket from the Nebraska Lottery at a Casey's convenience store.

“He asked, ‘What’s that noise?’ " Corder told lottery officials in Lincoln Friday when she stopped in to claim the prize. "I joked that I was scratching off a $200,000 winner.”

Turns out it was no joke.

At first, Corder thought she had won $500. Nope, $1,000? Maybe $5,000?

Then she realized she had won the game's grand prize: $200,000.

Corder and her dad were both stunned. So was her husband, Jeromy. She beat odds of 1 in 90,000 against winning the Ultimate Bonus Crossword jackpot.

The Corders plan to use their winnings to pay off some debts.

“We are blessed,” Renee said. “The Lord blessed us.”