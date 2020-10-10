What's the matter with Iowa? Why COVID-19 deaths east of Missouri River are so much higher

“The correlation is amazingly consistent,” Lawler said. “I don’t think people realize the devastation this has wrought in nursing homes in many states.”

And the best way to prevent nursing home outbreaks, Goto said, is to try to limit spread within the community. While people may think they can turn nursing homes into insulated bubbles, the reality is that workers have to come and go from nursing homes back into the community every day.

It’s likely that there are other factors at work in Iowa’s higher death toll, too. The pandemic affects every region, state and community in ways unique to that area, Lawler said.

Population density could be one such factor.

Iowa’s population per square mile is double Nebraska’s, largely because of wide swaths of sparse ranchland in western Nebraska. Some 15% of Nebraska’s population lives within counties of 10,000 people or fewer, while only 6% of Iowa’s population lives within such low-population counties. Those counties do tend to have some of the lowest virus rates.