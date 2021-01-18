While Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots balloon, Nebraskans are winning in local games

With no grand prize winners since September, the multistate Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots have swollen to a combined $1.5 billion for this week’s drawings.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball in the drawing on Saturday night. No one beat the odds in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot grew to an estimated $865 million.

The Mega Millions prize for Tuesday’s drawing will be the third-largest in U.S. history, while the Powerball drawing Wednesday will be the fifth-largest.

Most winners choose a lump-sum cash prize, which for Powerball would be $546 million and for the Mega Millions jackpot would be $638.8 million.

The largest prizes in nearly two years have sent sales of tickets for both games soaring, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman.

Nebraska lottery outlets sold almost 500,000 worth of Powerball tickets last week, more than triple the volume from the week ending Dec. 12. And Mega Millions sales last week totaled slightly less than 410,000 tickets, four times as much as a month earlier.