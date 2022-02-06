While Ukraine simmers, Offutt eyes North Korean missile tests

Most of January’s tests involved smaller weapons and were predictable, Lewis said, which may account for the muted response compared with the worldwide outcry over the 2016-17 series.

“I don’t think we should freak out,” Lewis said. “It’s all stuff we’ve seen before in one form or another. On the other hand, these systems are all vastly improved.”

He described the deployment of missiles on railcars as “a really big deal.” He also sees the plan to build small battlefield nuclear weapons as ominous evidence of Kim’s willingness to actually use them — presumably in a conflict with South Korea.

“Kim wants the ability to use tactical nuclear weapons,” Lewis said. “They are now testing them — and no one seems to care.”

The end-of-the-month test of the Hwasong 12 prompted the biggest stir. Kim hadn’t launched one in more than four years, and it partially broke the unilateral moratorium on testing longer-range missiles he had announced in April 2018 as a “confidence-building” measure.