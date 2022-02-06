While Ukraine simmers, Offutt eyes North Korean missile tests

While the world watches Ukraine for signs of a Russian invasion, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been brandishing his nuclear sword in a way that is bound to draw attention in the command bunker at Offutt Air Force Base’s U.S. Strategic Command.
North Korea conducted 11 missile launches in January — compared with nine the entire previous year.
“It’s more than in any other single month in North Korean history,” said Ankit Panda, an Asia-Pacific expert with the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
The flurry kicked off Jan. 5 with the first of two tests of new hypersonic missiles and concluded Jan. 30 with the launch of an intermediate-range Hwasong 12 rocket capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.
The tests covered an array of systems, including cruise missiles and short-range ground-to-ground missiles, launched from trucks and others from trains.
Still, the barrage caused barely a diplomatic ripple, in the United States or internationally.
“Everybody’s pretty chill. I don’t know why people aren’t more worked up,” said Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Project at California’s Middlebury Institute of International Studies. “They’re really going to expand their nuclear arsenal.”
One place where the launches were certainly closely watched was in StratCom’s underground Global Operations Center, at Offutt.
StratCom’s team of military and civilian monitors staff the command post 24/7, watching for threats to the United States via a worldwide system of sensors on land, at sea, in the air and in space.
“Every one of those launches, there are multiple people involved (at StratCom),” said Rick Evans, director of the University of Nebraska’s National Strategic Research Institute, a StratCom-funded academic alliance.
Evans, a retired Air Force major general, served in top leadership posts at StratCom during a previous series of missile tests in 2016 and 2017. Part of that time was as StratCom’s acting deputy commander, the second-highest ranking officer.
“That’s the time frame we saw (North Korea) get very active,” Evans said.
The 2016-17 launches numbered more than three dozen and included several tests of intermediate-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The sequence also included three underground tests of nuclear weapons. The explosions and missiles set off alarms at the Offutt command post.
“Literally, it’s a ‘ding,’” then-Col. Reyes Colón, a StratCom battle-watch commander from 2015-18, told The World-Herald in a 2016 interview. “That alerts me that there’s an event that’s going on.”
Evans said StratCom’s battle staff often knows in advance when a test is coming. Russia and China typically announce them in advance, so there is no mistake.
In the case of North Korea, the various intelligence streams that come from the U.S. and its allies in the region — notably, South Korea and Japan — may pick up clues.
One important intelligence source is the U.S. military reconnaissance aircraft that keep a close watch on North Korean activities — in particular, the 55th Wing’s RC-135 Rivet Joints, which are continuously deployed to Okinawa.
The Rivet Joints fly frequent tracks near North Korea’s borders, casting a surveillance net that can pick up a range of electronic signals up to 300 miles away. The four-engine jets carry interpreters who can translate intercepted radio communications.
Three Rivet Joints deployed to Japan conducted at least 13 flights over the Korean Peninsula in January, according to Amelia Smith, a hobbyist from Massachusetts who tracks military surveillance flights on public websites and tweets about them using the handle @ameliairheart.
Evans said the Rivet Joint’s constant data collection helps analysts notice when something is different and may be leading to a launch.
“They’re out there characterizing the battle space,” he said. “They’re flying missions every single day.”
With advance warning, the 55th Wing can also deploy the RC-135S Cobra Ball. The jet, distinctive because of its black right wing, carries gear that can record the sights and sounds of missiles in flight and gain critical knowledge about their capabilities.
Once StratCom’s network of sensors detect a launch, as it would have during the last month, it triggers a conference that may include representatives of Northern Command, Space Command, Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Forces Korea.
“Most launches are regional. They’re going almost straight up and straight down,” Evans said. “If it’s threatening the homeland, then you’ll have more people involved.”
That could mean activating missile defense batteries in Alaska and California, which were designed to counter small-scale strikes by rogue actors such as North Korea — “onesies and twosies,” Evans called them. In a dire situation, the president could be brought in.
North Korea’s launches over the past several months were telegraphed at a Communist Party Congress early last year, Panda said. Kim laid out a five-year plan that included development of a wide array of weapons: cruise missiles, anti-aircraft rocket systems, multiple-warhead missiles, tactical nuclear weapons, sub-launched missiles, even a “super-large hydrogen bomb,” according to the Stimson Center’s influential Korea-watching website, 38North.
Most of January’s tests involved smaller weapons and were predictable, Lewis said, which may account for the muted response compared with the worldwide outcry over the 2016-17 series.
“I don’t think we should freak out,” Lewis said. “It’s all stuff we’ve seen before in one form or another. On the other hand, these systems are all vastly improved.”
He described the deployment of missiles on railcars as “a really big deal.” He also sees the plan to build small battlefield nuclear weapons as ominous evidence of Kim’s willingness to actually use them — presumably in a conflict with South Korea.
“Kim wants the ability to use tactical nuclear weapons,” Lewis said. “They are now testing them — and no one seems to care.”
The end-of-the-month test of the Hwasong 12 prompted the biggest stir. Kim hadn’t launched one in more than four years, and it partially broke the unilateral moratorium on testing longer-range missiles he had announced in April 2018 as a “confidence-building” measure.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement condemning the launch as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. He expressed “great concern” and urged North Korea “to desist from taking any further counter-productive actions,” according to a U.N. spokesman.
The Biden administration called on North Korea to return to long-stalled talks on its nuclear and missile programs. Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, described the launches as “destabilizing to the region” and said the United States was still committed to its longstanding policy of removing all nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.
But Panda said the denuclearization policy has little support outside the government, given how far North Korea has come in developing nuclear weapons.
“It came out of a time when the only nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula were American weapons,” Panda said. “Very few believe it’s realistic.”
Lewis goes further.
“It’s just totally delusional,” he said.
Lewis fears their success could give Kim the perceived security to return to an era when North Korea blew up commercial airliners and launched attacks on the South Korean government. In the late 1960s, North Korea shot down a Navy reconnaissance plane 90 miles from its shore and seized the Navy surveillance ship USS Pueblo and crew for 11 months.
“The North Koreans have made the kind of advances that give them a fighting chance,” Lewis said. “There’s a persistent risk of a serious crisis if the North Koreans push it too far.”
Evans described Kim as a “boisterous individual who likes to prove he’s important.”
“How do you get attention?” Evans said. “You shoot missiles.”
At the same time, with North Korea’s growing nuclear capabilities, he predicts Kim will remain a headache at StratCom.
“They’re still a rogue nation,” Evans said. “That’s got to worry us.”
