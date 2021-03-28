Who served on advisory group that provided input on draft Nebraska health education standards?

The Nebraska Department of Education says the following people served on the advisory group that was asked to provided feedback on the draft Nebraska health education standards.
The department says that not all persons listed provided input:
Jeanne Bietz, M.A. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — Injury Prevention Program
Kathy Burklund, MS, Ed. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — Tobacco Free Nebraska
Jessie Coffey, MS, RDN, LMNT Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Coordinated Student Support Services
Jacqueline D'Angelo, Ph.D. University of Nebraska-Lincoln — Academy for Child and Family Wellbeing
Theresa Deterding, health education — North Platte Public Schools
Danae Dinkel, Ph.D. University of Nebraska at Omaha — School of Health and Kinesiology
Liam Heerten-Rodriguez, Ph.D., MSW, CSE University of Nebraska at Omaha — School of Social Work
Julane Hill, Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Teaching, Learning and Assessment (retired)
Matthew Hutt, Ph.D. clinical psychologist
Chris Junker, Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Coordinated Student Support Services
Jason Kerkman, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — Injury Prevention Program
Kim McClintick, MSN, RN Children's Hospital — School Health Nurse Program
Kody Moffatt, MD, FAAP, FACSM Children's Hospital — sports medicine
Jolene Palmer, Ph.D. Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Coordinated Student Support Services
Bob Rauner, M.D., MPH Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln
Travis Rhoden, MAM Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Network Services
Zainab Rida, RDN, Ph.D. Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Coordinated Student Support Services
Andrea Riley, RN, BSN, BA Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — public health
Natalie Ronshaugen, M.D. Children's Hospital — sports medicine
Lisa Schulze, M.Ed, CSE Women's Fund of Omaha
Judi Scott, DO Women's Methodist
Abbi Swatsworth, OutNebraska
Debra Tomek, M.D. medical profession/public health and wellness
Alexandra Trout, Ph.D. University of Nebraska-Lincoln — Academy for Child and Family Wellbeing
Carol Tucker, BSN, RN, NCSN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — school nurse consultant (retired)
Kerry Waple, MEd, ATC, CSCS Children's Hospital — sports medicine
Shana Walsh, Ph.D. Peru State College — physical education and health education
Brooke Wolfe, South Heartland District Health Department — chronic disease prevention
