Who served on advisory group that provided input on draft Nebraska health education standards?
The Nebraska Department of Education says the following people served on the advisory group that was asked to provided feedback on the draft Nebraska health education standards.

The department says that not all persons listed provided input:

Jeanne Bietz, M.A. Nebraska Department of Health and  Human Services — Injury Prevention Program

Kathy Burklund, MS, Ed. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — Tobacco Free Nebraska

Jessie Coffey, MS, RDN, LMNT Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Coordinated Student Support Services

Jacqueline D'Angelo, Ph.D. University of Nebraska-Lincoln — Academy for Child and Family Wellbeing

Theresa Deterding, health education — North Platte Public Schools

Danae Dinkel, Ph.D. University of Nebraska at Omaha — School of Health and Kinesiology

Liam Heerten-Rodriguez, Ph.D., MSW, CSE University of Nebraska at Omaha — School of Social Work

Julane Hill, Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Teaching, Learning and Assessment (retired)

Matthew Hutt, Ph.D. clinical psychologist

Chris Junker, Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Coordinated Student Support Services

Jason Kerkman, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — Injury Prevention Program

Kim McClintick, MSN, RN Children's Hospital — School Health Nurse Program

Kody Moffatt, MD, FAAP, FACSM Children's Hospital — sports medicine

Jolene Palmer, Ph.D. Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Coordinated Student Support Services

Bob Rauner, M.D., MPH Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln

Travis Rhoden, MAM Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Network Services

Zainab Rida, RDN, Ph.D. Nebraska Department of Education — Office of Coordinated Student Support Services

Andrea Riley, RN, BSN, BA Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — public health

Natalie Ronshaugen, M.D. Children's Hospital — sports medicine

Lisa Schulze, M.Ed, CSE Women's Fund of Omaha

Judi Scott, DO Women's Methodist

Abbi Swatsworth, OutNebraska

Debra Tomek, M.D. medical profession/public health and wellness

Alexandra Trout, Ph.D. University of Nebraska-Lincoln — Academy for Child and Family Wellbeing

Carol Tucker, BSN, RN, NCSN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — school nurse consultant (retired)

Kerry Waple, MEd, ATC, CSCS Children's Hospital — sports medicine

Shana Walsh, Ph.D. Peru State College — physical education and health education

Brooke Wolfe, South Heartland District Health Department — chronic disease prevention

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

