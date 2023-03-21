If you go

Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center

9325 S. Alda Road, Wood River. Right off Interstate 80 at Exit 305.

Open seven days a week in March. Visitor center hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

There is still time to book spots in blinds along the river. Go to cranetrust.org/visit for availability

Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary

43700 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. Two miles south and 2 miles west of I-80 Exit 285.

Open seven days a week Feb. 25 to April 9. Visitor center hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations may be made online or by calling 308-468-5282 for crane viewing experiences. Phone lines are limited, so reserve online for best results.