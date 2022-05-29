Why did a Nebraska prison warden leave the department after being reassigned?

The top official at Nebraska’s second-largest state prison got reassigned to an assistant warden role at a different facility in November. Then he completely left the department for a new job running a county jail in Indiana.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services hasn’t said why warden Todd Wasmer was initially moved from the prison in Tecumseh, though a spokesperson said it was not tied to any singular situation. Wasmer said he ultimately decided to leave the department due to differences with higher-ups, but he didn’t offer specifics.

The leadership switch-up came as the prison system’s watchdog probed a use-of-force incident at the Tecumseh facility, which has been plagued by staffing issues and seen multiple riots in the past decade.

The department announced Nov. 9 that Craig Gable, a longtime corrections employee, would replace Wasmer as warden at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Wasmer would take Gable’s old job of assistant warden at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln (now part of the combined Reception and Treatment Center), according to the announcement.

Gable’s salary nearly doubled. According to Wasmer, his pay stayed the same.

Wasmer had been in the warden job for over two years. He was appointed in August 2019 after serving as an assistant warden at a detention center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Arizona, according to the department. He was Nebraska’s highest-paid correctional facility warden in 2021, with a salary of about $122,400, according to a database maintained by nonprofit news outlet Flatwater Free Press.

“Director (of Corrections Scott) Frakes recognized the need for a change in leadership at TSCI,” Dawn-Renee Smith, deputy director for programs at the department, said in a November email.

Asked to elaborate further this past week, department spokesperson Laura Strimple wrote: “This was a personnel decision. The position of warden is discretionary, as such, it is within the director’s authority to make changes when necessary.”

She disagreed with calling his reassignment a “demotion.”

“Warden Wasmer’s job classification never changed,” Strimple wrote. “There was an assistant warden position open at that time he was administratively reassigned. While at DEC (in Lincoln) Warden Wasmer fulfilled the duties of that role.”

He didn’t stay there long.

Less than two months after the initial announcement, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported that Wasmer had started as warden of the Lake County Jail. The chief of the sheriff’s police there said Wasmer’s hire followed a 60-day evaluation process of multiple candidates.

Reached by phone, Wasmer told The World-Herald that there had been “disagreement” between him and higher-ups in Nebraska. Ultimately, he said, he decided to pursue a job at another organization.

“Corrections has been my career, so I’m pretty — pretty set in my ways,” Wasmer said. “I have a lot of experience in other organizations: jails, detention centers, prisons. And some of the things that I felt were of great importance, and some of the items we just didn’t see eye-to-eye on. It was just best that we made the moves we did and that I separated.”

He declined to offer details regarding the disagreements. He was already living in Lincoln, he said, so the commute got better. But he knew he wanted to leave by the time he started his new assignment.

The World-Herald filed a request for emails and text messages in November related to Wasmer’s job change under the state’s public records law and was quoted a cost estimate of up to more than $1,200. A narrowed request was estimated to cost up to just under $1,000.

Two documents in Wasmer’s personnel file were responsive to a second request in March for correspondence excluding email, but the department denied access to those documents, in part citing an exemption in state law regarding personal information of public personnel.

The Tecumseh prison has a history of unrest and understaffing issues exacerbated by its rural location. It’s designed to hold 960 medium- and maximum-security inmates. The first quarter of 2022, it held an average of 1,053 people.

Officials declared a “staffing emergency” there in December 2019. Initially thought to be temporary, it has lasted more than two years. In October, the department announced that Tecumseh would start limiting most inmate activity to 12 hours a day, four days a week.

According to a September 2021 report from the Office of Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, there were 124 staff vacancies there as of June 2021, and 20 of 80 slots were vacant in a special detail bused in from Omaha to boost staffing. Vacancies appeared to have peaked at about 130 last fall, according to Inspector General Doug Koebernick.

There were two riots at the facility, one in 2015 and 2017. The 2021 report described an environment in Tecumseh that bred frustration among people incarcerated there and had adverse effects on staff.

In November 2021, state officials agreed to significant pay raises for corrections officers and caseworkers in hopes of alleviating the department’s worsening staffing crisis.

The Tecumseh facility is still locked down from Thursday evening to Monday morning, Koebernick said, and his office has been given no indication of that changing soon. Based on that, staffing still appears to be a concern. But the situation has reportedly improved.

Mike Chipman, president of the union that represents security workers, said the special detail from Omaha now has few vacancies, if any, and that vacancies at Tecumseh have dropped to below 100. Strimple with NDCS said that, as of May 16, the facility had 58 vacancies in protective service positions and 28 non-protective service vacancies.

“I would say 90% of the issues (with Tecumseh) were due to staffing,” Wasmer said. “So, my hope was that that increase in pay really helped them out and that their staffing has improved to a level where all the staff feel safe, much better and everything’s running smoother.”

Morale has “definitely improved,” Chipman said, as more people are hired at facilities.

“In Tecumseh, you know, it’s improving slowly,” Chipman said. “It’s taking a little more time in Tecumseh, like we knew it would, because of its rural location.”

As for what might’ve precipitated Wasmer’s job change, Chipman said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88 doesn’t “really know what happened there.” Wasmer wouldn’t have been represented by the union.

Koebernick said his office has not directly looked into why Wasmer was reassigned.

But, asked whether his office is aware of any incidents that might’ve precipitated Frakes recognizing the need for a leadership change, Koebernick said: “Yes, and we are reviewing an incident.”

It’s a use-of-force incident, The World-Herald learned.

In November, Koebernick had said that his office investigated two fires set by inmates in the facility’s restrictive housing unit in summer 2021, and that an investigation into an allegation of excessive use of force was ongoing. The office hasn’t published any reports on those incidents.

“We looked at the fires and we are finishing the use-of-force report,” he said. That report is what he was referring to, he confirmed. The office anticipates publishing by the end of July.

Asked about that incident, Strimple said in an email that “the reassignment was not tied to any singular situation.”

If any investigation influenced what ultimately occurred, Wasmer said, he didn’t know about it. Asked whether there was a use-of-force incident that he thought could have contributed, he said: “I’m not really at liberty to say.”

He plans to stay in his current job until he retires at least 20 years from now, he said. But he didn’t sound jaded about his old employer.

“I really like Director Frakes,” Wasmer said. “And just below him were some leadership that I just couldn’t see eye-to-eye with. So it was just best that I separated. But, as far as the organization goes, it’s a great organization.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.