Why isn't broadband more available in rural Nebraska?

There has also been a reduction in the large price cap companies can use for administrative costs. The price cap companies used to be able to use 50% of their NUSF funds for operations, now it's 20%.

Rhoades said that the steps have increased accountability, but more could be done.

She said she'd like to see even less money allowed for administration, freeing up more funds to string fiber and expand infrastructure. The PSC, she added, doesn't currently have a good way to do speed tests, to prove that companies are providing the services they say they are, and an accurate map of areas of the state that are served and not served.

The bottom line, Rhoades said, is that the Public Service Commission needs more statutory authority to properly oversee spending of the NUSF.

State Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who chairs the legislative committee working to advance some broadband legislation this year, said that he too saw a lack of oversight on spending of state and federal funds initially, but that's improved.

He said the task force study in 2019 revealed a surprising number of rural communities that lacked proper broadband. But overall, Friesen said, it's just an expensive and complicated process that will take time.