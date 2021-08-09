Wife of Omaha fire captain dies in Plattsmouth house fire

A 52-year-old woman who died early Sunday in a house fire in Plattsmouth is the wife of a captain in the Omaha Fire Department.

First responders recovered Karen "Kari" Sidener's body from the main floor of the residence, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kari Sidener, who is the loving wife of our brother, OFD Captain Mark Sidener," reads a statement from Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. "Kari tragically passed away in a house fire yesterday along with their two dogs. Our hearts and prayers are with Mark and his family during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

A GoFundMe account set up by Christian Sidener had raised more than $8,700 of the $10,000 goal by 1:40 p.m. Monday.

"This fundraiser is set up to help support her husband, Mark, who has had his world flipped upside down and will help with any expenses," the fundraising message said. "Any amount is greatly appreciated."