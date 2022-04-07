Wildfire burns houses, farmsteads in south-central Nebraska; 1 village evacuated

A wildfire that swept through south-central Nebraska Thursday destroyed eight houses and prompted the evacuation of a village of more than 150 people. Crews from more than two dozen volunteer fire departments battled the blaze, which was blamed for a two-vehicle crash that killed one person.

Officials were alerted to a ditch fire about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Gosper County Sheriff Craig Ward said. "Then," he said, "it took off through the hills and the canyons and the fields."

Ward said the flames, fanned by high winds, caused damage for miles and miles, destroying whole farmsteads in the process.

"I've never seen anything like it in 25 years of fire service and law enforcement," he said.

Ward said a person was killed in a crash in the area hit by the fire, but he said the Nebraska State Patrol handled that crash and referred questions to the patrol.

In Furnas County, which is south of Gosper County, the village of Edison remained under a mandatory evacuation order Friday due to the grass fire. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown said several houses and outbuildings were lost to the fire. Friday morning, however, he said, "We're winning the battle currently."

Officials will determine later Friday when the residents of Edison will be able to return, Brown said.

Brown and Ward said crews from 27 volunteer fire departments battled the blaze.

Aaron Mangels, lead meteorologist in the Hastings office of the National Weather Service, said winds Thursday were gusting in excess of 60 mph.

Emergency officials had been warning throughout the day of the extremely dangerous fire conditions. The area where the fire occurred was hit by stronger winds than those that battered eastern Nebraska.

Conditions won't be as bad Friday, Mangels said, but the potential for problems will continue into the weekend. "Winds will be less worrisome," he said, "but it will be incredibly dry today, which makes it easier for ignition."

Instead of gusts in excess of 60 mph, winds are expected to gust to 30 and 35 mph.

Earlier Thursday, both U.S. Highway 283 between Elwood and Arapahoe and U.S. Highway 6 between Arapahoe and the intersection of Nebraska Highway 46 were closed due to the fire, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported.

The region will fall under a red flag warning at noon Friday, meaning it is at risk of "extreme fire danger" due to gusty north winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service reported. The warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Friday.

Virtually all of Nebraska is in drought or near drought. The area where the fire occurred is classified as being in severe drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"They have been dealing with drought all winter," Mangels said. "It has been incredibly dry."

The area hit by the fire is a mix of farmland and pastures and is somewhat rugged.​

World-Herald Staff Writer Bennet Goldstein contributed to this report.

