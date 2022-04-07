 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire forces residents of south-central Nebraska village to evacuate

  • Updated
The village of Edison, about 45 miles southwest of Kearney, is under a mandatory evacuation order due to a large grass fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

The patrol, local law enforcement agencies and emergency management staff are assisting with the evacuation in the Furnas County village.

Earlier Thursday, both U.S. Highway 283 between Elwood and Arapahoe and U.S. Highway 6 between Arapahoe and the intersection of Nebraska Highway 46 were closed due to the fire, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported.

The rapid, uncontrolled spread of the blaze through Furnas and Gosper Counties has been fanned by high winds in south-central Nebraska.

The region will fall under a red flag warning at noon Friday, meaning it is at risk of "extreme fire danger" due to gusty north winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service reported. The warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Friday.

Ukraine braces for Russian assault in Donbas, pressures NATO for more weapons

