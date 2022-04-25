Wildfire has burned over 40,000 acres in southwest Nebraska

Pockets of unburned vegetation on the perimeter of the wildfire in southwest Nebraska could further fuel the blaze, which already has burned thousands of acres, fire officials said Monday.

As of midmorning Monday, the wildfire had burned 41,155 acres across Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier Counties.

More than 100 people have responded to fight the fire, according to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team, which is overseeing the response.

Firefighting efforts are concentrated on two fronts. To the west, which encompasses an area from Cambridge south to Lebanon, the fire is burning in timbered draws, which are heavy with fuel, officials said. Bulldozers are knocking over fire-weakened trees to ensure firefighters can safely work in those areas. Monday, firefighters mopped up hot spots that threaten control lines.

On the fire’s east side, which spans an area from Cambridge south to Wilsonville and into Kansas, bulldozers and firefighters are similarly working the fire edge in an effort to secure the fire line.

Volunteers and others have worked through the weekend to bring the Road 702 fire under control.

Retired Cambridge Volunteer Fire Chief John P. Trumble was killed Friday evening while working the 702 fire. Trumble, 66, was helping to spot the fire in Red Willow County when his vehicle went off the road in the smoke and dust at about 7 p.m., said Paul Wood, Red Willow County attorney.

Trumble was overcome by the smoke and was unable to escape, Wood said. His body was recovered about 3:30 a.m. the next day.

Five people also have been injured while fighting the 702 fire.

Fire risks remain elevated because of the weather. Monday, wind gusts were expected to approach 25 mph accompanied by low relative humidity. Tuesday is expected to reach near critical fire weather conditions as a statewide drought continues.

No evacuation orders were in place Monday, but officials requested that the public avoid the area and use caution when driving in areas with reduced visibility due to dust and smoke.

A statewide emergency was declared when at least 15 fires broke out across more than a dozen counties, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

