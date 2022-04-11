 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire in south-central Nebraska considered 50% contained

The wildfire that has ripped through 35,000 acres in south-central Nebraska was considered 50% contained Monday morning.

"We're feeling really good about where we're at right now," said Alyssa Sanders, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Fire crews are working in areas with large amounts of fire fuel, such as large timber areas, she said.

Unfortunately, it's still dry and windy in the area, and the forecast calls for little or no precipitation over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

"If they're looking for a nice, soaking rain like all of us are, that doesn't look to be the case," said Angela Pfannkuch, a weather service meteorologist based in Hastings. Winds are expected to gust over 35 mph Tuesday through Thursday, she said.

fire pic 2

Smoke from a wildfire in south-central Nebraska can be seen from a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle. Eight houses and 48 outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze. 

The fire began around noon Thursday about 7 miles southwest of Elwood and had spread over a large area of Gosper and Furnas Counties. Fire investigators determined the blaze was caused by strong winds blowing a dead tree into a power line. Winds in the area Thursday were gusting over 60 mph.

Eight houses and 48 outbuildings have been destroyed in the fire, which also led to the death of Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull. He and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris were in a Ford Expedition on U.S. Highway 283 Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a water truck about 8 miles north of Arapahoe. Fire and smoke had created zero-visibility conditions at the time.

The wildfire also prompted the evacuation of the village of Edison, which has a population of about 150 people. The evacuation order, announced Thursday, was lifted Friday.

fire new.jpeg

Burned fields can be seen in this photo, taken over the weekend from a Nebraska National Guard helicopter. A wildfire in Gosper and Furnas Counties has damaged 35,000 acres.

In addition to ground crews, Sanders said, two Nebraska National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were dumping water on the fire. 

Forty to 50 different agencies helped battle the fire, Sanders said. Most of the crews from outside the area have headed home, she said.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

