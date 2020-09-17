Wildfire smoke prompts Nebraska health advisory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cyclist Carla McGinn kept a careful eye on the sky as she pedaled north of Omaha through the Ponca Hills on Wednesday.

A Gulf war veteran with asthma, McGinn pays close attention to air quality, but, based on forecasts that conditions would hold up Wednesday, she had hopped on her bike in Carter Lake and headed into Nebraska for some exercise, only to be a little surprised.

“It’s smoky, you can see it and smell it,” she said in the late afternoon.

McGinn was right. Air quality in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa had deteriorated to the “moderate quality” category due to smoke from western wildfires. According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s air monitoring system, “moderate” means people with compromised systems, like McGinn, might notice a change in air quality but generally don’t need to alter their behavior.

On Wednesday, state officials issued a health advisory, saying portions of Nebraska could be affected for the rest of the week by smoke.

Smoke has been filtering across the U.S. for days now, but it has remained some 2-plus miles high in the atmosphere, so its effect in Nebraska has been cosmetic, creating a milky haze.