Wildfire smoke prompts Nebraska health advisory

Cyclist Carla McGinn kept a careful eye on the sky as she pedaled north of Omaha through the Ponca Hills on Wednesday.
A Gulf war veteran with asthma, McGinn pays close attention to air quality, but, based on forecasts that conditions would hold up Wednesday, she had hopped on her bike in Carter Lake and headed into Nebraska for some exercise, only to be a little surprised.
“It’s smoky, you can see it and smell it,” she said in the late afternoon.
McGinn was right. Air quality in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa had deteriorated to the “moderate quality” category due to smoke from western wildfires. According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s air monitoring system, “moderate” means people with compromised systems, like McGinn, might notice a change in air quality but generally don’t need to alter their behavior.
On Wednesday, state officials issued a health advisory, saying portions of Nebraska could be affected for the rest of the week by smoke.
Smoke has been filtering across the U.S. for days now, but it has remained some 2-plus miles high in the atmosphere, so its effect in Nebraska has been cosmetic, creating a milky haze.
Things changed Wednesday and health impacts became possible when a cold front arrived. Cold air is denser than warm air, so when the front arrived, the cold air sank to the ground, bringing smoke with it.
Most affected on Wednesday, according to the EPA’s AirNow monitoring system, was the Nebraska Panhandle.
In the southwest Panhandle, southeastern Wyoming and northeastern Colorado, the air was much smokier, according to the EPA. Vulnerable persons in those areas were advised to curtail activities.
Bill Mokry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyoming, said the Panhandle was being affected by fires in Colorado and Utah as well as the West Coast.
State health officials cautioned that air quality could be an issue in western Nebraska through Friday. However, conditions should improve across much of the region on Thursday, according to the EPA.
The exception: Far eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could see air quality again moderately affected Thursday.
Dave Eastlack, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said the milky haze over Omaha on Wednesday was entirely because of the smoke.
“If it wasn’t for the smoke, we’d have sunny skies,” he said.
As has been the case for days now, sunrises and sunsets in this region will be enhanced by the haze .
1 of 8
Monitor forecast: Conditions could change quickly, so pay attention to changing forecasts and always have a plan for where you'll seek safety on short notice.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a mobile home: Get out, says the National Weather Service. If you have time, run to a tornado shelter or permanent building. If one isn't available, go outside and lie flat on low ground, protect your head. Get away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you. Some research indicates that your parked car outside your mobile home is safer than the home itself. If you choose that option, get in the car, put on your seat belt and lay down so that your body is below the windows. Best plan though: During peak periods of danger, plan ahead so that you are away from your mobile home and instead are somewhere with sturdy shelter.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home with a basement: Go downstairs and huddle under sturdy protection, like a work bench, table or stair steps. Stay away from windows. Avoid areas beneath heavy appliances or furniture — refrigerators, stoves, etc. — that could crash through the floor and crush you. Have extra protection on hand: A mattress to pull over you; wear shoes so you can walk out over glass and other sharp objects; use a bike helmet to protect your head; have a transistor or weather radio or cell phone to monitor conditions.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home without a basement: Go a small, interior room on lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, stairwell or hallway. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible, face down, with hands over your head. Cover yourself with a thick padding — blankets, mattress, cushions. Wear shoes, keep cell phone and radio handy.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a vehicle: Cars and other vehicles are not safe. Do your best to pull off the road and take shelter in a permanent building during powerful storms. If you are in open country and have time to drive out of the tornado's path, here's how to do so: Watch the tornado for a few seconds, comparing it to a fixed object such as a tree or highway sign. If the tornado is moving to your right or left, it is not moving toward you. Escape by driving at right angles to its track — to your right if it is moving left or vice versa, to your left if it is moving right. If the tornado appears fixed and isn't moving left or right, it is likely moving toward you. Get out of the way and seek shelter away from your car. If the tornado hits you while you're in your car, be sure your seat belt is fastened and lay low, below your windows.
If a tornado threatens while you are in an office building, etc.: Seek a windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Stay off elevators. Crouch down and cover your head.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a shopping mall, big box store, etc.: Keep calm and watch out for others as you seek an interior bathroom, storage room or small enclosed area away from windows. Crouch low and cover your head. If you have a favorite store, learn the locations of the bathrooms and storerooms.
After the tornado: Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them. Do not use matches or lighters in case of leaking natural gas or fuel tanks. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings. Render aid, stay together.
Monitor forecast: Conditions could change quickly, so pay attention to changing forecasts and always have a plan for where you'll seek safety on short notice.
PEXELS
If a tornado threatens while you are in a mobile home: Get out, says the National Weather Service. If you have time, run to a tornado shelter or permanent building. If one isn't available, go outside and lie flat on low ground, protect your head. Get away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you. Some research indicates that your parked car outside your mobile home is safer than the home itself. If you choose that option, get in the car, put on your seat belt and lay down so that your body is below the windows. Best plan though: During peak periods of danger, plan ahead so that you are away from your mobile home and instead are somewhere with sturdy shelter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home with a basement: Go downstairs and huddle under sturdy protection, like a work bench, table or stair steps. Stay away from windows. Avoid areas beneath heavy appliances or furniture — refrigerators, stoves, etc. — that could crash through the floor and crush you. Have extra protection on hand: A mattress to pull over you; wear shoes so you can walk out over glass and other sharp objects; use a bike helmet to protect your head; have a transistor or weather radio or cell phone to monitor conditions.
PEXELS
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home without a basement: Go a small, interior room on lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, stairwell or hallway. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible, face down, with hands over your head. Cover yourself with a thick padding — blankets, mattress, cushions. Wear shoes, keep cell phone and radio handy.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
If a tornado threatens while you are in a vehicle: Cars and other vehicles are not safe. Do your best to pull off the road and take shelter in a permanent building during powerful storms. If you are in open country and have time to drive out of the tornado's path, here's how to do so: Watch the tornado for a few seconds, comparing it to a fixed object such as a tree or highway sign. If the tornado is moving to your right or left, it is not moving toward you. Escape by driving at right angles to its track — to your right if it is moving left or vice versa, to your left if it is moving right. If the tornado appears fixed and isn't moving left or right, it is likely moving toward you. Get out of the way and seek shelter away from your car. If the tornado hits you while you're in your car, be sure your seat belt is fastened and lay low, below your windows.
THE WORLD-HERALD
If a tornado threatens while you are in an office building, etc.: Seek a windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Stay off elevators. Crouch down and cover your head.
PEXELS
If a tornado threatens while you are in a shopping mall, big box store, etc.: Keep calm and watch out for others as you seek an interior bathroom, storage room or small enclosed area away from windows. Crouch low and cover your head. If you have a favorite store, learn the locations of the bathrooms and storerooms.
PEXELS
After the tornado: Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them. Do not use matches or lighters in case of leaking natural gas or fuel tanks. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings. Render aid, stay together.
Nebraska has swung from its wettest August on record to its driest August on record, an indication of the type of increasing extremes the state can expect as a result of global warming, scientists say.