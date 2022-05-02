Wildfires cause extensive agricultural losses in Nebraska

Ranchers and farmers, the foundation of Nebraska’s economy, are reeling from an onslaught of problems caused by drought and fire.

The total extent of the losses is still unknown, and so are the consequences — weather will be the key.

Ground cover and pasture land has burned off, top soil is eroding, fences and center pivot irrigation systems have been destroyed, some livestock have been lost and others have been scattered.

“There’s not a good answer for the drought conditions until we get some relief from Mother Nature and the rains come,” said Steve Wellman, director, Nebraska Department of Agriculture. He added that it’s too early to estimate the extent of losses.

Talk to anyone whose livelihood has been affected by the twin disasters of fire and drought and you’ll soon appreciate their dizzying world. Inflation, supply problems and global uncertainty have made smart decisions tough to come by.

“We went through a really horrific drought in 2012, which was just 10 years ago, and we didn’t think it can get any worse than that,” said Brenda Masek, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen. “And right now I’m afraid we’re going to wish we had the 2012 drought back.”

Nebraska’s costliest, hottest, driest year on record, 2012, was also the state’s worst fire year. According to federal disaster estimates, the state suffered more than $4 billion in losses.

Rains late last week brought temporary relief to parts of the state, but they weren’t enough to ease concerns about drought.

Todd Whitney, a cropping systems educator with University of Nebraska Extension in southwest Nebraska, Masek and others walked The World-Herald through some of the problems facing Nebraska’s ag community.

Wildfires claim lives and thousands of acres across Nebraska: See a map of recent wildfires April has been a rough month with wildfires in Nebraska. Dry conditions and high winds have created dangerous conditions that have led to loss of life and thousands and acres and property being destroyed.

The soil

Top soil is blowing away at a rate some farmers and ranchers haven’t seen in years.

Farmers spend a lifetime building up the health of their soils with a practice known as no-till or minimum-till, and these fires have undone years of work, said John Berge, executive director of the Nebraska office of the USDA Farm Services Agency.

Minimal tilling of the ground leaves residue from each previous year’s crop in place to enrich the soil. The soil holds moisture and nutrients better, and it creates healthier microbial activity, leading to a more productive crop.

The relatively snowless winter set the stage for soil loss by leaving the ground exposed to drying winds. The fires burned away the surface plant matter, leaving the soil naked.

“Where all that residue is gone, the soil is like fine powder, like flour,” Berge said. “You’re getting dust clouds and highways shutting down” and ditches are filling in.

“The top three to four inches of soil is sort of the money-maker for producers,” Berge said. “With that top soil goes a lot of productivity for row crops.”

Even the Sandhills started to degrade over the winter, Masek said. “Decades of work to reclaim the land has been torn up,” she said. “Nebraska was not made to have open winters. We need snow.”

Also lost in the fires was some of the fertilizer and other soil treatments farmers had put on the ground, leading to lost investments and uncertainty about how much to do over.

Center pivot irrigation systems

Likely hundreds of center pivots have been damaged, Whitney said, and in some cases, it’s not clear whether insurance will cover the losses.

For one thing, due to inflation, the insured value may be far below the current cost of a center pivot, which has nearly doubled in the last year or two, Whitney said. A center pivot cost can exceed the $70,000 to $100,000 replacement value, he said.

Additionally, there’s the potential that insurance won’t cover some of the losses that resulted when farmers tried to slow the fire by turning on their center pivots. Temperatures dropped below freezing after the fires and froze water in some irrigation equipment, ultimately damaging it. Insurance may not cover freeze damage under certain conditions and this fire could be one of them, Whitney said.

Even if insurance does cover repairs or replacement, there’s the question of being able to get the parts. Supply chain issues make that a problem, too.

With inflation, supply problems, drought and fire, a lesson from this year has been that farmers need to review insurance policies more often than they used to, Whitney said.

“We’ve never been in quite this situation before,” he said.

With irrigation equipment uncertain and the drought projected to continue, farmers have a new decision to make: Do they plant a crop dependent upon irrigation? Or, something that may make less money, but won’t require as much water?

Given all the uncertainty, some farmers have shifted to crops like oats as a cover crop, which require less investment and water, Whitney said. This would allow them to come back with a later, possibly reduced planting of corn varieties more tolerant of drought.

Loose and stray livestock

“Utter chaos” is how Whitney describes efforts to save livestock in the smoky, fast-moving fire.

In many cases, people were successful, but in others they weren’t. Horses and cattle both were lost to the fires.

Damaged fences have allowed livestock to roam, requiring that they be rounded up and sorted out.

A feedlot, containing cattle from multiple ranches, had to release its cattle because of the approaching fire, Whitney said. Neighboring families and communities helped out by loading roaming cattle into livestock trailers, but that presented a new challenge of getting the animals back to their owners, Whitney said. And thus another lesson from the fires: Keep livestock inventory records up to date and identification tags/brands with each animal, he said.

“You don’t know who ended up with whose cattle, and if the lot burned up, how do you get them back?” he said. “It’s just going to take a while to sort out. We’ve never had anything like this.”

Destroyed fencing

Fences are crucial to good stewardship of the land, Masek said. The ability to control when and where cattle graze is key to developing healthy pastures. The fires have destroyed miles and miles of fencing. A single mile of four-wire fencing costs $13,000 to $19,000 to replace, she said.

Ranchers are having the same supply problems with fencing that farmers have with irrigation equipment.

“Fencing supplies were almost nonexistent before, and now it’s terrible,” Masek said. “With the steel industry in the situation it is in, there’s not the wire, there’s not the posts, and when you do find them, the quality is really poor. It’s a very large problem.”

Some ranchers have turned to electric fences as a temporary solution, Whitney said, but the ground has been so dry, the fences can’t carry a current because they can’t get a good “ground.” Cattle walk right through them, he said.

Hay, feed and forage

The fires have burned pastureland and bales of hay and forage needed to keep herds healthy.

One of the lessons from this fire, Whitney said, has been for farmers to take additional steps to protect grain stored in large bags in the field. This includes reviewing insurance policies to be sure the grain is covered, ringing the bags with bare ground to make them more fire resilient and keeping extra fertilizer on hand to use as a fire retardant.

And it’s not like ranchers can pick up the phone and order a supply from areas where fires haven’t occurred.

“It’s just not there,” Masek said. “There isn’t any hay to be found because of the sustained drought to the north and west of us. There is just not the feed available.”

Nearly all of the lower 48 states, from Nebraska westward is in drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

And while the larger ag community has stepped in and and begun shipping hay into Nebraska, Masek said, there’s an air of uncertainty.

“Everybody wants to help their neighbor and give what they can,” Masek said. “But everybody’s a little scared.”

What’s fair?

Ranchers often rent land for grazing, but the delicate condition of the land, just now sending up shoots of grass, raises the question of how much cattle a pasture can support, Whitney said.

In the wake of the fire, the best way to restore the land is to graze fewer cattle on it. So what does a landowner charge? Does a landowner charge their neighbor the standard rate per acre? Or less because fewer cattle are allowed in the pasture? Who absorbs the loss?

Trauma, loss and the future

Two valued members of local communities have died fighting the fires and 15 people have been injured. Homes have burned. Ranchers, farmers and their neighbors have worked for hours and days in frightening conditions to beat back the fires.

An outpouring of help has followed these fires. Financial donations are coming in, neighbor is helping neighbor and various organizations and all levels of government are spreading the word about assistance.

The Nebraska Cattlemen posted a detailed list of local affiliates, banks and other organizations offering direct help at nebraskacattlemen.org. The group has also set up a tax-deductible fund to facilitate donations for any fire designated a state disaster. As of Friday, only the early April fire had been so designated.

Some insurance money will come through, the federal government is offering financial assistance and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and Department of Agriculture are helping connect those in need with aid.

“The good part is that it’s bringing people together,” Whitney said. “It’s through tough times that we grow together and relationships are built. That’s the good part. But there are some tough things we have to address.”

This year has been another reminder that drought resiliency needs more attention, Berge said.

Nebraska’s climate scientists and others have been warning for years that global warming will intensify drought, and that 2012’s flash drought, once described as a Black Swan event, will become routine.

This summer’s long-term outlook, according to the national Climate Prediction Center, favors hotter, drier-than-normal weather across much of the U.S., including Nebraska.

“The biggest thing we need to consider is how do we mitigate this for the future?” Berge said. “These are the discussions we need to be having today. How do we go about becoming a more resilient state into the future?”

“Unfortunately, this year may force some farmers and ranchers out of business, but we are a resilient lot,” Masek said.

Her family ranch, the Bestol and Masek ranch, hasn’t been immune.

Last week, she sold 161 heifers she had hoped to keep to continue growing her herd. With them went the genetic gains she’s worked years to develop. Masek says she is holding out hope that times will be good enough in the future to buy them back or restock.

“We don’t know when this is going to be over, when we’re going to be able to breathe,” Masek said.

